I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon

I'm writing this as I wear a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones – the very same pair that I've used for years now. They've lasted a long time, continuing to pump out excellent high-quality audio and impressive noise cancellation. Safe to say, I'm a fan. And now's your chance to hear what makes them so good for less as there's a huge Bose sale underway at Amazon.
Of course, those top-tier cans are in the sale, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 (was $349). This is the lowest price they've been outside of Black Friday, so it's a good time to buy if you don't want to wait until November for a bigger saving on the four-star Bose headphones.
For those of you who prefer in-ear buds, you can also find the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $219 (was $299). That's the lowest price yet for what we consider the best noise-cancelling earbuds in the business thanks to their immersive audio, powerful overall sound quality and secure fit.
There are several other excellent Bose earbuds and headphones on offer in the early batch of deals from the Amazon Spring Sale. I've picked out my favorites below.
Today's 5 best Bose deals at Amazon
If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.
The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.
Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs or walks far more enjoyable.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're down to a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.
Discounted to within $20 of the previous record-low price, these unique earbuds from Bose are well worth the money if you prefer the open-ear design. The impressive sound is delivered through comfortable headphones, which can be worn all day. They also boast up to 7.5 hours of playtime, which will be more than enough for most people.
