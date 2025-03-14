The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds provide great ANC and they're down to $149

Powerful sound and noise cancellation at a great price

With the wealth of headphone deals available at any time, you never need to pay full price and can regularly score high-end headphones for less. One highlight right now is the excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at Amazon for $149 (was $179).

Previously, these earbuds were a little cheaper during Black Friday when they dipped to $129. However, Black Friday feels increasingly like a very distant memory. Since then, the earbuds have mostly hung around at full price so now is the time to buy if you’ve been waiting for a price drop.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best Bose headphones when it comes to value for money. While many Bose products are expensive, these are very affordable and still offer some of the best qualities of Bose including excellent audio quality and impressive noise cancellation for substantially less.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute or your runs or walks far more enjoyable.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we concluded that they put the “master of noise-cancellation tech back on top...making it sound even better than before”. As a final thought, we called them “arguably the best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds you can get”.

They didn’t quite make the cut in our look at the best wireless earbuds but at this price, it’s hard to fault given the Bose QuietComfort Ultra cost significantly more. Here, you get all the essentials you need right down to a great app which is simple to use and tweak things just how you like them.

Besides the exceptional active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds also offer Multipoint support so you can connect your earbuds to multiple devices at once, while a 20-minute charge gives back two hours of listening time. You also get a set of eartips and stability band sizes to find what works for your ears.

It’s hard to find anything that could rival the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at this price, but there are other Bose headphone deals out there. Alternatively, there are AirPods deals around if you prefer something Apple-based. We also have a selection of Beats headphone deals if you want something more stylish.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

