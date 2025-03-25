Noise getting you down? Bag the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for 41% off and enjoy bubble-of-silence peace

It's that time again folks: the Amazon Spring Sale is upon us, and I've picked out one of my favourite early deals of the bunch to lead you calmly into the six-day sales extravaganza.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (that's the non-Ultra 2023 launch, occasionally seen with an 'SC' suffix to denote the inclusion of a 'soft case' for travel) are reduced to just £188.95 (was £319.95) at Amazon.

How good are they? We've reviewed them, so we've got all of that information too. But we think you'll agree, a whopping 41% saving is one of the springiest of Spring deals we've seen so far.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £319.95 now £188.95 at Amazon Don't let the mention of 'SC' anywhere fool you, these headphones are the same as the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, they simply trade the hard travel case you occasionally see for a softer version – because SC stands for 'Soft Case'. Everywhere else it's business as usual, including excellent ANC, a lively sound and a travel-friendly design. Want to nix noise on your next flight? It's not a bad deal, this…

What you need to know is that although this model isn't Bose's flagship set (that would be the QuietComfort Ultra) the noise-nixing is still top tier – and you can read more about that in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review.

They arrived in September 2023 (somewhat under the radar, a mere month before their 'Ultra' stablemates stole all the limelight), but they remain a solid choice for anyone who values comfort, iconic looks and understated class. Expect fuss-free ANC and incredible comfort.

The deal is just a shade off the lowest they've ever been (they did ever-so-briefly drop to £176 during Black Friday, last November) but this is still a superb 41% saving on the RRP.

If you’re after Bose's flagship tech you may well be better suited to Bose's Ultra-suffixed offering (you won't get Snapdragon Sound here, but you will in the Ultras), but if it's a reliable set of all-rounders you're after, that are genuinely a joy to wear and use, these headphones fit the bill.

Happy shopping!