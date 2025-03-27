The Amazon Big Spring Sale has been live for a couple of days now, and as TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've had plenty of time to browse the sale and sort the must-buy deals from the also-rans. While there is a lot of, how do I say this kindly, junk, on sale, there are also some really good deals on genuinely great tech devices.

• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring Sale

I've got more than eight years of experience covering Amazon sales, and I've used that experience to curate a list of the 41 absolute best tech deals below.

You can find record-low prices on Amazon's own lines of smart home devices, plus deals on top-rated TVs, headphones, smartwatches, and phones. I've also picked out the best discounts on popular products from brands like Apple, LG, Fitbit, Samsung, and Bose.

Below, you'll find links to Amazon's most popular product categories in its Spring Sale, followed by my pick of the top deals. You'll also find a live list of today's best offers on products that have been thoroughly reviewed by the TechRadar team, which I'll be updating throughout the day.

Keep in mind that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on Monday, March 31, which means you have just days left to snag a bargain.

Amazon Big Spring sale - Editor's top 10 picks

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon Big Spring deal is Apple's all-new AirPods 4, on sale for a record-low price of just $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Another Apple device at a record-low price in Amazon's Big Spring Slae is the Apple Watch 10, on sale for only $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to within $20 of its cheapest price at the Amazon Spring Sale. It's a decent $40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Apple MacBook Air (M3): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon Sick of small storage drives? You could instead opt for this excellent deal on the slightly older MacBook Air M3. The chipset here isn't quite as powerful or efficient as the latest M4 but you get a sizeable storage drive and 24GB of RAM for a ton of multi-tasking headroom. At $1,099, this one is still quite pricey but a massive $400 price cut technically brings this one down to its lowest ever price.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Deals selected by Deals selected by Mackenzie Frazier Senior Deals Editor I'm TechRadar's lead for US deals and TV discounts, and I've been doing this for the last six years. I have a lot more experience than that, though – I've worked in ecommerce for 11 years. No one has combed through more deals than me, I promise you.

Amazon Big Spring Sale - Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest smart speaker is the Echo Pop for just $34.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an impressive audio experience, plus a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. While we've seen the Echo speaker cheaper, today's deal is the lowest price this year.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot was just released last year and you can find a $15 discount at Amazon's Big Spring sale. The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $59.99. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling and latest Echo Show 5 sells for $69.99. For that price, you get a compact 5.5-inch display with impressive sound, deeper bass, and more precise vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the sound of your voice.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's Big Spring deal brings the price down to $94.99.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $184.99 at Amazon If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Big Spring Sale - Televisions

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal from its Big Spring Sale is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting built-in Fire TV experience and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon's Big Spring sale. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $100 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,286.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,286.9. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and $100 more than the lowest-ever price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Big Spring Sale - Apple devices

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Another Apple device at a record-low price in Amazon's Big Spring Slae is the Apple Watch 10, on sale for only $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $100 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.