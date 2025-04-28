Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra have Black Friday-level deals today

It's a great time to consider a top-tier Samsung Galaxy Ultra device. Not only has the official Samsung Store just brought back a superb promotion on the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, but there's also an excellent discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart.

At Samsung, you can either get an upfront discount of $230 on all storage variants of the S25 Ultra or a trade-in rebate of up to $630 - both great deals for an unlocked device. Of the two, the upfront discount is arguably the standout offer since it lets you get a 256GB handset for just $1069.99 without the need to hand over a device. Trade-in rebates have also reached up to $800 off before, so it's probably worth waiting if you're dead-set on a trade.

If you're looking to save some cash, Walmart's current deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the device for just $897 (was $1,299) upfront. Personally, I'd be tempted to go for this one since the Galaxy S24 Ultra still holds up great, and this deal is exactly the same as the one featured on the official Samsung Store over Black Friday last year.

Two superb Galaxy Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,069.99, or up to $630 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung has just brought back one of its best deals on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the choice between either a hefty $230 upfront discount or a trade-in rebate of up to $630 off. The upfront saving is particularly good here and one of the best we've ever seen from the official Samsung Store. Note, however, we have previously seen trade rebates reach up to $800 off for unlocked devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $897 at Walmart If you're looking to save some cash, opting for the slightly older Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great choice. Not only does this premium device still hold up great for 2025, but you can also get a massive $400 price cut at Walmart. This excellent deal is exactly the same price as Samsung's own promotion back on Black Friday last year, so it's worth snapping up while stocks last.

Which device should I go for?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The main upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra include the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50MP Ultra-wide camera, and an ever-so-slightly larger 6.9-inch display. Outwardly, the look is a little more rounded than its predecessor, too, which has more of a 'squared-off' phablet-like design that's closer to the old Note devices.

With that said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still an incredible device. You still get an impressive 200MP main camera on the back and a chipset that still blazes through all the most demanding games and applications. You'll miss a few new AI features, such as the "Audio Eraser" for clearer audio recordings, but the device is still easily one of the best phones you can buy in 2025.