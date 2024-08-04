Grab Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor for $600 off

Samsung's largest curved OLED gaming display is back on sale ahead of the school year. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is available at Samsung for $1,199.99 (it was $1,799.99), which is the best deal you can find right now. The same offer is also available at Amazon and Best Buy.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the world's first 49-inch OLED monitor, an epithet that supports its price tag. It's an upgraded version of the standard G9, which doesn't incorporate the OLED display. A $600 discount isn't anything to scoff at on any occasion. Depending on the retailer, you can even get additional perks like the $75 Best Buy gift card when you buy online and pick it up in-store. One of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9's biggest bummers is its hefty price, so any help is a plus.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the world's first 49-inch OLED monitor. On top of the vivid color and contrast that OLED offers, it features many other impressive specs like a 4K HDR display, dual QHD resolution, 240 Hz response rate, and 0.03ms response time. All these traits back its top-tier reputation in spite of its steep price tag, which is now much more affordable thanks to this $600 discount.

In its Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, TechRadar praised its color-popping quality, built-in speakers, and customization options. Its 4K HDR display flaunts dual QHD resolution and 110 PPI, supporting pixel-perfect graphics. That, plus the speedy 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, cements it as a top-tier gaming monitor, especially for anyone who finds even the smallest details important. Its slim metal frame and adjustable height also make it easier to fit into your workspace.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the best gaming monitors, but not the only one. You might also want to browse the best monitors for home working and top displays for every budget lists. Our guide for how to buy the best gaming monitor might also interest you.