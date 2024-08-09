Report: Android's desktop mode might allow future tablets to double as computers

Back in April, evidence surfaced online revealing that Google was working on improving Android's desktop mode. Early demos show it’ll be more user-friendly than before by having movable windows, although it still lacks vital features. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the project until recently, when it popped up again in the “latest Android 15 Beta 4.1 release”.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman discovered that Android’s feature may work on a tablet – provided it has a big enough display. In the build, he states that if you go to the device’s 'Recents' view and open the dropdown menu for an app, you will see a new button called “Desktop.”

Android 15 desktop mode on tablet - YouTube Watch On

Tapping said button causes whatever app you were on to turn into a free-floating window. From here on, it behaves similarly to a browser on Samsung's New DeX system. The app can be minimized, maximized, attached to the side, or connected to another window. Down at the bottom is a taskbar with all currently open software.

Rahman’s demo video shows you can have multiple windows on the home screen at once. He has Chrome, Gmail, and the Calculator app. While those are basic functions many other operating systems already have, it is important to highlight them as they indicate that the mode has come a long way, considering that earlier versions were pretty barebones.

Side-by-side experiences

We found it interesting that the desktop mode on Android might be able to coexist with the traditional tablet experience. Imagine having the desktop layout in one instance and the traditional tablet layout in another. You’ll be able to hop between the two options at any time.

Having two different environments side-by-side could give Google's software a unique edge as you won’t need to commit to one or the other. It will allow Android’s desktop mode to stand out from Samsung's New DeX on Galaxy tablets.

Samsung’s version offers a similar experience, complete with a taskbar, an app drawer, and home screen icons, but it takes over the device it’s on. Google’s software has the potential to be more flexible, although this remains to be seen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Possible launch window

Looking at the deep dive, it seems Android’s desktop mode is not seeing daylight anytime soon. The feature is still a work in progress, and while it appeared on Android 15, we doubt it'll launch within the next three months.

Mishaal Rahman points out that rumors of a Pixel Tablet 2 have been circulating for some time now. Perhaps Android's desktop mode might arrive alongside the device's rollout. Admittedly, that is just speculation, so take it and this leak with a grain of salt. At least, take solace in the fact that development is still ongoing.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best tablets for 2024.