Google could add Desktop Mode to Android phones, bringing a Samsung DeX-style experience to more devices

Google seems to be working on a Samsung DeX-style Desktop Mode for Android phones

The new feature enables a desktop-style UI when connected to an external display

There's no word of a release date yet, but launching with Android 16 seems unlikely

Google is set to add a new Desktop Mode to Android devices, enabling users to more effectively use their phones and tablets when paired with external monitors and input devices.

As per a first look shared by Android Authority, the new Desktop Mode adds a taskbar for pinned apps and the app drawer, resizeable windows for apps, and a status bar somewhat reminiscent of macOS.

The report adds that, seemingly, the mode is an expansion of Android’s existing support for windowed apps on tablets – the new mode enables this windowing for external displays and, of course, ports the whole experience to Android phones.

Desktop Mode was, according to the report, accessed on an unspecified Google Pixel device – presumably a Pixel smartphone.

However, it seems like Desktop Mode may be a ways off yet for the everyday user – window support for tablets was only added with the first quarterly release of Android 15, and with Android 16 scheduled for Q2 2025 it seems unlikely that this unfinished feature will launch with this upcoming version update.

And as the report finds, there’s no way yet to control the desktop using the phone’s screen itself, which seems like a missed opportunity given that many modern phones have screens roughly as large as the average laptop trackpad.

Based on previous feature drops, it seems likely that a new Desktop Mode would come to Google Pixel phones ahead of other Android devices (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The new Desktop Mode coming to Android bears a striking resemblance to Samsung’s DeX mode, which launched in 2017 and has since enabled Galaxy phone and tablet owners to use their mobile devices to power desktop computing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung DeX activates when a Galaxy phone or tablet is connected to an external display, converting the UI into a desktop-style experience with floating windows, a taskbar, and mouse-oriented navigation.

In an ironic twist, it seems that Samsung DeX could end up taking inspiration from Android’s upcoming Desktop Mode in future updates.

New supposedly leaked images – again shared by Android Authority – apparently show Samsung DeX running on a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with One UI 8 installed.

This screengrab supposedly shows Samsung DeX running via One UI 8 (Image credit: @DevOfIpos / X)

The Android inspiration is tempered, but still noticeable – Samsung seems to have moved the app drawer from the left of the screen to the centre, with smaller status icons on the right side of the task bar to boot.

That might seem minor, but it’s interesting to know that the two tech giants could be taking cues from each other as their mobile desktop experiences continue to evolve.

If you’re after a Samsung DeX-enabled device, be sure to check out our list of the best Samsung phones – and let us know if you’d use Android’s new Desktop Mode in the comments below.