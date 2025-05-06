Switching from Android to an iPhone just got much easier thanks to this handy update

Apple has improved transfer speeds when switching from Android to iOS

The speed boost affects wired connections, not those over Wi-Fi

The update might placate users who have faced long transfer times

If there’s one thing Apple would love more than anything, it’s for users of the best Android phones to switch to iOS. But Apple isn’t just crossing its fingers and relying on wishful thinking – it has a dedicated Move to iOS app for Android users to swiftly transfer their data to a new phone. And it’s just made a major change that could make the process a whole lot easier.

That alteration affects data transfer speeds, which have now been made faster if you’re using a USB-C to USB-C cable or one that runs from USB-C to Lightning. That should help ensure switchers can get up and running faster than ever, without needing to hang around to be able to use their new device.

Apple didn’t specify how much faster these transfer speeds will now be on the Move to iOS app’s download page. Yet the fact that Apple decided to point this change out in the app’s release notes suggests that it’s not merely a minor speed boost.

Browse through the app’s reviews on the Google Play Store and you’ll see that data transfer speed has been a serious issue for numerous users. People have complained about the process taking hours and even timing out if it takes too long, so any improvement to transfer times should be welcomed.

Swifter setups

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Mr.Mikla)

This is not the only change that has come to the latest Move to iOS app update. The release notes also explain that “iOS tips are now displayed during migration,” while “call history and Dual SIM labels are now migrated” as well.

Elsewhere, your Android voice recordings will be automatically added to either the Voice Memos or Files apps on iOS (depending on their format), and there’s expanded support for languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, and more.

Finally, while Apple has improved the data transfer speeds for wired connections, it has also added the ability to connect an Android and iOS device over Wi-Fi or a personal hotspot. While transfers using those methods won’t be as fast as over a wired connection, you now have a few more options.

So, if you’re about to make the switch from Android to iOS, you shouldn’t have to wait around as long for your new phone to be set up. That sounds like good news whichever way you look at it.