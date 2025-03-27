The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale

Deals
By published

It's almost half price in the UK, and it's on sale in the US too

samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE might not be the best smartwatch out there, at these Amazon Spring Sale prices it's an absolute bargain, and well worth considering as a cheap fitness tracker or beginner smartwatch.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

I've been scouring the big event and have found a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at Amazon UK for just £99 instead of its usual £189. We've never seen it in the UK for less than £150 before, so that's an astonishing discount.

If you're in the US you can grab one at Amazon for just $108 instead of $159. The discount isn't as hefty, but that price is still great, and a new record-low by some distance.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was £189 now £99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch FE is essentially a rebrand of the old Galaxy Watch 4 but retains Samsung's popular design language. It also includes popular health and wellness tracking metrics, 16GB of onboard storage, and GPS. At £99, it's a fantastic alternative to a cheap smartwatch or Fitbit.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $159.99 now $108.68 at Amazon

In the US you can score 32% off the Galaxy Watch FE and snag one for just $108. You can think of this as more of a premium fitness tracker, rather than a cheap smartwatch at this price.

View Deal

The Galaxy Watch FE didn't exactly set the world alight when it launched, but in both the UK and US this is an incredible new-low price that's well worth considering if you want a cheap smartwatch for counting your steps or monitoring your heart rate.

You'll also get support for Wear OS 5, sleep tracking and sleep scores, sapphire crystal glass that's more durable against scratches and drops, and even body composition measurements.

Other features include advanced running analysis, personalized HR zones, abnormal heart rate alerts, ECG, and even fall detection.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115 at Amazon

Get a chunky 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more. This is a great beginner/entry-level running watch for those looking to get started with more serious training.

View Deal
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4, but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking, which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

View Deal
See more Smartwatch Deals
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Smartwatches
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm
Google says it will fix broken Wear OS 5.1 update, but why does this keep happening?
Latest in Deals
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal
Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
LG C4 OLED, Fire TV Omni QLED and Insignia TV on a yellow background
These 11 TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale are as good as anything I see on Black Friday
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
More about smartwatches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance

Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price

Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
A digital representation of blockchain.

Malicious npm packages use devious backdoors to target users
See more latest
Most Popular
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal
Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale
LG C4 OLED, Fire TV Omni QLED and Insignia TV on a yellow background
These 11 TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale are as good as anything I see on Black Friday
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon