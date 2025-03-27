The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
It's almost half price in the UK, and it's on sale in the US too
While the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE might not be the best smartwatch out there, at these Amazon Spring Sale prices it's an absolute bargain, and well worth considering as a cheap fitness tracker or beginner smartwatch.
I've been scouring the big event and have found a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at Amazon UK for just £99 instead of its usual £189. We've never seen it in the UK for less than £150 before, so that's an astonishing discount.
If you're in the US you can grab one at Amazon for just $108 instead of $159. The discount isn't as hefty, but that price is still great, and a new record-low by some distance.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal
The Galaxy Watch FE is essentially a rebrand of the old Galaxy Watch 4 but retains Samsung's popular design language. It also includes popular health and wellness tracking metrics, 16GB of onboard storage, and GPS. At £99, it's a fantastic alternative to a cheap smartwatch or Fitbit.
In the US you can score 32% off the Galaxy Watch FE and snag one for just $108. You can think of this as more of a premium fitness tracker, rather than a cheap smartwatch at this price.
The Galaxy Watch FE didn't exactly set the world alight when it launched, but in both the UK and US this is an incredible new-low price that's well worth considering if you want a cheap smartwatch for counting your steps or monitoring your heart rate.
You'll also get support for Wear OS 5, sleep tracking and sleep scores, sapphire crystal glass that's more durable against scratches and drops, and even body composition measurements.
Other features include advanced running analysis, personalized HR zones, abnormal heart rate alerts, ECG, and even fall detection.
Get a chunky 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more. This is a great beginner/entry-level running watch for those looking to get started with more serious training.
The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4, but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking, which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.
