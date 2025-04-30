One of Samsung's best budget smartwatches plummets to $99 at Walmart

One of the best things about modern technology is that even two or three-year-old devices perform admirably. That's not the only benefit, though. One such device is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is now available at Walmart for only $99 (was $183).

Because this is not the latest model, you can pick up a serious bargain and save the money you would have otherwise spent. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, so definitely act fast if you want a cheap and decent smartwatch.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $183 now $99 at Walmart If you want the latest Galaxy Watch, then you'll need the Galaxy Watch 7. However, in reality, the last few versions of Samsung's wearable have only received iterative updates, which is why we're recommending this deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. At only $99, it's an absolute steal for a still useful and capable smartwatch – even if it is a few years old.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is an incredibly capable alternative to the latest flagship models. Offering a comprehensive array of fitness and sleep tracking features, it delivers on almost every front. It's also a sensible buy if you own a Samsung phone, as the devices pair together naturally and easily.

You can read more about the wearable in our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, but with four out of five stars, you can tell that we think very highly of it. It's fun to use, with smooth transitions and good response times. The Exynos W920 chipset with 1.5GB of RAM keeps everything ticking along nicely.

The Samsung Health app lets users track sleeping, running, general activity level, water consumption, and more. Meanwhile, the range of supported third-party apps includes Wear OS tools like Strava and Nike Running Club.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is well worth the money but it won't be for everyone. Other smartwatch deals are available and if you'd prefer an Apple watch instead then check out our best Apple Watch guide.