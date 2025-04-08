Samsung's super-cheap Galaxy Watch FE is now under $160 at Amazon

A great offer for Samsung's budget-friendly smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in black on blue background with don&#039;t miss sign
(Image credit: Future)

I'm an Apple man through and through, but if I was ever tired of spending so much on the best Apple watches, then I would definitely be tempted by this deal. It's for the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, which is on sale at Amazon for $159.99 (was $199.99).

This deal is for the more standard black and silver finishes, but if all you care about is saving the most amount of money, then you should go for the pink gold color. It's discounted down to an even lower price of $144.99.

While the Galaxy Watch FE is a cheaper model, the smartwatch still boasts a full suite of Galaxy AI features, a beautiful display, essential health and fitness tracking features, and excellent battery life. All of that for under $160 is, quite frankly, unbelievable. At this price, you won't get anything better if you want an affordable and easy-to-use wearable.

Today's best cheap smartwatch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Samsung's latest budget smartwatch includes standard health monitoring, exercise tracking, and other wellness features that can help with your fitness journey. If you want a super-affordable, Android-friendly smartwatch, this is it. All colorways are discounted, with an even cheaper price on the pink gold finish.

View Deal

The Galaxy Watch FE might not have received the high praise that Samsung were hoping for but it's still well worth considering if you want a cheap smartwatch for counting your steps or monitoring your heart rate.

With a Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE closely resembles the Galaxy Watch 4. Deviations include a sapphire crystal display that is smaller and with a lower resolution.

Owners will also get support for Wear OS 5, sleep tracking and sleep scores, and even body composition measurements. Other features include advanced running analysis, personalized HR zones, abnormal heart rate alerts, ECG, and even fall detection.

We haven't reviewed it yet, although that's due to drop later this week. For more info, see our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Watch FE page. We also recommends the wearables in its best cheap smartwatch and best Samsung smartwatch lists.

