Samsung's super-cheap Galaxy Watch FE is now under $160 at Amazon
A great offer for Samsung's budget-friendly smartwatch
I'm an Apple man through and through, but if I was ever tired of spending so much on the best Apple watches, then I would definitely be tempted by this deal. It's for the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, which is on sale at Amazon for $159.99 (was $199.99).
This deal is for the more standard black and silver finishes, but if all you care about is saving the most amount of money, then you should go for the pink gold color. It's discounted down to an even lower price of $144.99.
While the Galaxy Watch FE is a cheaper model, the smartwatch still boasts a full suite of Galaxy AI features, a beautiful display, essential health and fitness tracking features, and excellent battery life. All of that for under $160 is, quite frankly, unbelievable. At this price, you won't get anything better if you want an affordable and easy-to-use wearable.
Today's best cheap smartwatch deal
Samsung's latest budget smartwatch includes standard health monitoring, exercise tracking, and other wellness features that can help with your fitness journey. If you want a super-affordable, Android-friendly smartwatch, this is it. All colorways are discounted, with an even cheaper price on the pink gold finish.
The Galaxy Watch FE might not have received the high praise that Samsung were hoping for but it's still well worth considering if you want a cheap smartwatch for counting your steps or monitoring your heart rate.
With a Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE closely resembles the Galaxy Watch 4. Deviations include a sapphire crystal display that is smaller and with a lower resolution.
Owners will also get support for Wear OS 5, sleep tracking and sleep scores, and even body composition measurements. Other features include advanced running analysis, personalized HR zones, abnormal heart rate alerts, ECG, and even fall detection.
We haven't reviewed it yet, although that's due to drop later this week. For more info, see our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Watch FE page. We also recommends the wearables in its best cheap smartwatch and best Samsung smartwatch lists.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Garmin is getting into events, starting with marathons in Ohio and Arizona
Google Pixel Watch can now alert you to scam calls in real time