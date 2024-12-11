The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE just got tipped to come with the best Samsung-made chipset

A new report suggests we'll be seeing two Galaxy Z Flip phones next year

The report also tips both phones will run on Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chipset

But Samsung has yet to offer any official information on upcoming foldables

A new report has pulled together two different threads of rumors concerning the future of the company’s flip foldable lineup following the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to Korean news outlet Chosun Biz, the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE smartphones will use Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 chipset, as the company has managed to overcome hurdles in the chipset manufacturing process. The report was shared on Twitter by notable leaker Jukanlosreve.

The direct mention of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE in this report adds to previous rumors of a cheaper folding phone from Samsung, though the use of a flagship-class Exynos 2500 chipset may suggest a more premium device than originally expected.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE uses Samsung’s own Exynos 2400e chipset, while the flagship Galaxy S24 models all use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

Samsung has been making efforts to move away from Qualcomm and towards its own Exynos platform for quite some time now but has faced difficulties with production, chiefly the inability to produce enough chipsets for the amount of phones the company sells.

It is currently the only major phone maker to not use a proprietary chipset in its flagship phones – Apple equips the iPhone 16 family with the A18 chipset, whereas Google implements its Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 series.

The report quotes an unnamed senior official at Samsung, who noted that 3nm chipset production has “stabilized” after difficulties with mass production. The official added that “It seems difficult to install it in the Galaxy S25 series due to insufficient quantity, but it will be possible to fully install it in the premium models of the Z Flip series.”

Note the plural “models” in the above quote – this seems to support the idea that multiple new Z Flip phones are on the way, and the emphasis on premium may allude to more powerful specs for the rumored Z Flip FE.

If this is the case, the Exynos 2500 will seem right at home within the Galaxy Z Flip FE, though it may bring the total cost of the handset up somewhat.

No matter the price of the new Galaxy Z Flip devices, it’s likely we’ll see both phones make it to our list of the best folding phones.

Samsung have yet to officially comment on these developments, and likely won’t reveal either rumored phone until close to launch. For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Samsung Galaxy phones coverage.