Move over Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung’s most exciting 2025 launches will be its 4 rumored foldables

Samsung rumored to launch four foldables in 2025

It'll release a tri-fold with a massive screen later this year

It's also working on the Fold 7, Flip 7, and the new cheaper Flip FE

Samsung showed off two tri-fold concept phones at CES 2025, and while it’s not uncommon for these exciting innovations to take a few years to go from concept to consumer product, new leaks suggest we’ll be able to buy a version of one later this year – alongside three other Samsung foldables which seem more exciting than the Galaxy S25-series phones we're expecting to see this week.

That’s according to tipster Jukanlosreve (who references this video from Korean tech news source The Elec) who says that the tri-fold will launch in Q3 2025 – so that’s July, August or September. Reportedly, Samsung isn’t expecting to sell too many (with production volume set at around 200,000 units) and the display will be “between 9.9 and 10 inches when unfolded.”

What’s yet to be determined is which tri-fold Samsung will commit to. While both of its concepts share the dual-hinge design, one copies the Galaxy Z Fold design to open up from a standard-size smartphone to a full-on tablet, while the other is more like the Galaxy Z Flip in that it unfolds to an oversized smartphone from a smaller puck.

The smaller concept would likely lead to an overall cheaper product, though the unfolding tablet would be a better example of the versatility of foldables – so there’s no right or wrong answer to its choice, even if Samsung is sure to leave one camp disappointed.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The tri-fold won't be cheap

Either tri-fold will likely cost a fair whack, however. Regular foldables are pricey already – coming it at around $1,099.99 / £1,049 / $1,799 for Flips and $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749 for Folds – while existing trifolds taking things up a notch: the Honor Mate XT will set you back around $2,800 / £2,150 / AU$4,200. So for those of you after a ‘cheap’ foldable you might be more excited for the other addition to Samsung’s typically two-phone foldables lineup: the rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE.

This Fan Edition phone would presumably copy the Samsung Galaxy FE-series of devices we’ve seen over the past few years – which takes some current-gen aspects and combines them with some older components to create a more affordable but up-to-date device. In the case of the Flip FE we’re assuming the cameras will take the biggest hit, though rumors are it will at least have an improved display and a best-in-class Samsung chipset.

There’s a lot of questions we need to have answered before we can rule out either way on the Flip FE, though if Samsung can get it right it has the potential to be the most exciting foldable of 2025 by making this tech more accessible than we’ve seen before.

Bringing up the rear to make Samsung’s 2025 total of four foldables would be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – the classic yearly refreshes. Rumors are thin at the time of writing, but we have heard both models could get larger screens.