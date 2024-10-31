Samsung may just have hinted at a Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE and a tri-fold model

Not long ago, a leak suggested that Samsung was working on both a budget Galaxy Z Flip model – which based on Samsung’s naming conventions might perhaps launch as a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – and a tri-fold device, and now the company itself has reportedly hinted at these things.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve, in a conference call a Samsung executive said the company was "considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” which certainly seems to suggest that a budget model of some kind might be in the works.

They also apparently added that “we are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience” – and a new form factor could refer to a tri-fold handset.

The person speaking here didn’t get into specifics, but since both a budget Galaxy Z Flip model and a tri-fold model have previously been mentioned in leaks, they seem obvious candidates.

The comments are also interesting because just a week ago Samsung claimed that it has “no plans” to launch a cheaper foldable. So it could be that any affordable model won’t launch for quite a while.

Hopefully a cheaper model is in the works though, as lowering the barrier to entry for foldable phones can only be a good thing. As for the tri-fold device, we’d imagine that will be extremely expensive if and when it launches.

