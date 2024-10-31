Samsung may just have hinted at a Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE and a tri-fold model
Samsung is looking at developing multiple new foldable devices according to a leak
Not long ago, a leak suggested that Samsung was working on both a budget Galaxy Z Flip model – which based on Samsung’s naming conventions might perhaps launch as a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – and a tri-fold device, and now the company itself has reportedly hinted at these things.
According to leaker @Jukanlosreve, in a conference call a Samsung executive said the company was "considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” which certainly seems to suggest that a budget model of some kind might be in the works.
They also apparently added that “we are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience” – and a new form factor could refer to a tri-fold handset.
Samsung Conference Call -“We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” hinting at the preparation of budget-friendly foldable models.The Fold will…October 31, 2024
Likely candidates
The person speaking here didn’t get into specifics, but since both a budget Galaxy Z Flip model and a tri-fold model have previously been mentioned in leaks, they seem obvious candidates.
The comments are also interesting because just a week ago Samsung claimed that it has “no plans” to launch a cheaper foldable. So it could be that any affordable model won’t launch for quite a while.
Hopefully a cheaper model is in the works though, as lowering the barrier to entry for foldable phones can only be a good thing. As for the tri-fold device, we’d imagine that will be extremely expensive if and when it launches.
You might also like
- Samsung could launch a Galaxy S25 Slim to compete with the iPhone 17 Air
- Best foldable phones: the top folding smartphones right now
- Best Samsung phones: top Galaxy handsets ranked
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.