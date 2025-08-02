HP sells two PCs for $430 - one is probably the slowest PC sold by a major brand in 2025, and I simply cannot recommend it in 2025
HP launches affordable desktops for 2025
- HP Omnidesk M02-0000t delivers basic power; the S03-0010 struggles with even routine tasks
- A dual-core chip in 2025 makes the S03-0010 feel like leftover tech in a new box
- At $430, the M02-0000t makes sense, but the S03-0010 feels like a compromise too far
HP is currently offering two new desktop PCs, the Omnidesk S03-0010 and the Omnidesk M02-0000t, each priced at the incredibly low price of $430.
At first glance, this appears to be a reasonable price point for entry-level systems aimed at home offices or small business PC deployments.
But a closer look reveals a stark difference in capabilities between the two machines, raising serious concerns about the utility of the lower-end option.
HP Omnidesk M02-0000t
The HP Omnidesk M02-0000t is now on sale, delivering dependable performance for everyday use. It features Intel’s Core i3-14100, a 4-core, 8-thread processor with a 4.7GHz boost clock, along with 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD.
The Omnidesk M02-0000t is powered by Intel’s Core i3-14100 processor, a 4-core, 8-thread chip with a maximum boost clock of 4.7GHz.
This CPU scores around 15,225 on PassMark, which is typical for low-end workstation PC tasks such as document editing, email, web apps, and light multitasking.
It comes with 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD, which are adequate for its class.
The absence of a keyboard and mouse is disappointing but understandable at this price point, especially as the internals are better aligned with modern workloads.
HP Omnidesk S03-0010
The HP Omnidesk S03-0010 uses an Intel 300 processor - a dual-core, 4-thread chip with a maximum speed of 3.9GHz - paired with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD.
The Omnidesk S03-0010, on the other hand, is far less convincing, and it is equipped with the Intel 300 processor, a dual-core, 4-thread CPU that tops out at 3.9GHz.
Its PassMark score sits at just 7,276, less than half that of the M02-0000t - and for a 2025 desktop from a major brand, this is troubling, and even basic tasks like running a few browser tabs, using video conferencing tools, or opening office documents may feel sluggish.
This makes the S03-0010 hard to recommend, even for basic use - as despite sharing the same RAM and storage as the M02, the S03’s severely limited processing power holds it back.
Both systems feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a modest set of USB ports, along with a compact chassis.
But one performs like a passable mini PC for light business use, while the other feels closer to obsolete hardware repackaged in a modern shell.
It’s difficult to ignore that these two products carry the same price despite offering vastly different user experiences.
For buyers expecting consistent quality from a reputable manufacturer, the S03 introduces a level of risk that’s hard to justify.
Buyers would have a tough decision to make on this one and must consider whether saving a few dollars is worth the compromise in long-term usability.
