HP unveils the future of super-HD video meetings - but it will come at a huge price that I can't really believe is true

Google Beam's first compatible hardware comes from HP, and it costs $25k

You'll still need to pay separately for a license from Google

HP has new mics for your everyday video calls, too

HP has shared more details of the first-ever 3D video communication solution for enterprises, co-developed with Google Beam, as it looks to make holographic video conferencing calls a reality.

Formerly known as Project Starline, the newly-named 'HP Dimension with Google Beam', utilizes Google's platform, which promises life-like 3D video calls with no glasses or headsets needed.

HP says workers could see a 28% increase in memory recall when talking to colleagues using Google Beam, while benefitting from 39% more non-verbal communication.

HP Dimension

HP says the technology delivers realistic depth, colour and presence in one-on-one virtual meetings.

The hardware consists of six high-speed camera, adaptive lighting and spatial audio to create life-size imaging with natural eye contact on a 65-inch light field display – it means that users won't need to use headsets or glasses, as they would with an Apple Vision Pro.

From launch, the technology supports Zoom Rooms and Google Meet, but it also offers interoperability with Microsoft Teams and Webex, covering most bases.

There are some limitations, though, for example Google Beam requires a plain, white background for optimal performance and life-like projections.

Then, there's the price. At $24,999, it's not a cheap piece of kit, and enterprises will require separate licenses for the Google Beam technology – an essential tool to unlock the hardware's capabilities. Salesforce and Deloitte are among the early enterprise customers committed to HP Dimension with Google Beam.

A launch later in 2025 will see units arrive in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany and Japan.

In the same breath, HP also lifted the wraps off its new Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge and Table Microphone for improved communications and interactions across more conventional video calls.

Featuring daisy-chain support for up to eight mics, NoiseBlockAI for smart background sound suppression and simple integration with other Poly Studio hardware, pre-orders open this month for shipping in September 2025, with prices starting at $549 and $329 respectively.