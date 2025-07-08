White Moonlight ThinkPad set to launch in China on July 11, according to intriguing teasers

Lenovo campaign draws quality parallels with watches and violins

Specs and pricing remain a mystery for now, but it's likely buyers will pay a premium

Lenovo is preparing to launch its first all-white ThinkPad laptop, breaking with the brand’s long-established tradition of matte black business machines.

The new model, teased on Weibo under the name “White Moonlight,” is set to be unveiled in China on July 11.

The teasers, featuring a watch and a violin, hint (I would say) at legacy design and mechanical accuracy. Lenovo is clearly suggesting that the craftsmanship and level of detail in its White Moonlight ThinkPads are on par with those two finely crafted objects.

Thousands of refinements

Lenovo mentions 0.1mm tolerances and 0.1-degree precision in the teasers, positioning the laptop as both technically refined and aesthetically distinctive.

Full specifications are still under wraps for now, but it’s likely the white ThinkPad will mirror other recent 2025 models.

That suggests support for Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series processors, including vPro and Evo platform options. AMD variants featuring Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series chips are also a possibility.

This shift in color is rare for the ThinkPad line, which has mostly avoided lighter finishes aside from a few silver editions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While some longtime fans, myself included, may miss the traditional red TrackPoint that traditionally anchors the ThinkPad identity, the launch appears to signal a shift in the company's approach to design.

Lenovo’s teaser posters speak of “thousands of refinements,” “unique craftsmanship,” and a device that's “precisely built, perfectly presented.”

The marketing is clearly designed to evoke feelings typically associated with quality heirloom-items rather than laptops. Wording like “±1 second error over a thousand years” and “±1.0μm assembly deviation” blur the line between engineering metaphor and laptop specs.

It remains to be seen whether the final product will offer a full departure from standard ThinkPad designs or simply wrap a familiar build in white. It will also be interesting to see whether Lenovo charges a premium for its fresh coat of moonlight.

Either way, it will be worth watching to see exactly what Lenovo unveils in the coming days.

Via Videocardz