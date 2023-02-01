Lenovo's new all-in-one system looks to solve all your video call issues

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has unveiled details of its latest all-in-one video conferencing system that it says will fit in a wide range of setups, including hot desking, phone booths, executive desks, and the home office.

The company took to the stage in Barcelona at ISE 2023 to take the lid off its latest project which it calls the ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display.

On initial inspection, it looks to be packed with features that promise to deliver top-quality video calling performance and an attractive modular upgrade setup, all for a comparably reasonable sum of money.

TechRadar Pro needs you! (opens in new tab)

We want to build a better website for our readers, and we need your help! You can do your bit by filling out our survey (opens in new tab) and telling us your opinions and views about the tech industry in 2023. It will only take a few minutes and all your answers will be anonymous and confidential. Thank you again for helping us make TechRadar Pro even better. D. Athow, Managing Editor

Lenovo ThinkSmart View Plus

Most interactions are likely to occur on its 27-inch multi-touch display which comes in at 1920x1080p (note the distinct lack of 4K), though it does have USB-A and -C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet ports for connecting up to other devices. IT departments with limited desk real estate will also be pleased to know that it’s VESA-mountable.

While there’s a 3.5mm audio connector, a pair of 5W stereo speakers adorn the bottom of the display. These (which sit in one neat unit) and the 4K webcam are both detachable and upgradeable. This modular approach is designed to see businesses needing to spend less on hardware upgrades.

Inside the unit are four mics, a Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC processor with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, and an Android-based operating system.

Lenovo expects the ThinkSmart View Plus to be available in “select markets” by the middle of 2023, and it’s set to cost $2,345. TechRadar Pro has asked Lenovo whether it plans to expand its ThinkSmart View range with upgraded display sizes and resolutions, and further accessories and upgrades.

Besides this, its previously announced ThinkSmart One and controller is available this month from $2,899, and the ThinkSmart One with the IP Controller from $3,100 in Q1 2023.