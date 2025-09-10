Acer did something that could change the way expensive gaming laptops are sold - flog them as an AI workstation
Gamers may end up paying workstation prices for hardware delivering less gaming performance
- Acer Predator Helios 18P AI fused gaming laptop design with workstation power
- ECC memory slows things down while inflating the laptop’s retail cost
- vPro processors add security features with zero benefits for higher frame rates
Acer has introduced a new system that blurs the line between traditional gaming laptops and professional workstations.
The Predator Helios 18P AI, unveiled at IFA 2025 in Berlin, is marketed not just as a gaming machine but also as a “local AI workstation.”
By combining features usually reserved for enterprise-class systems with the aesthetics of a gaming laptop, Acer appears to be testing whether gamers and professionals will embrace the same machine for different reasons.
A gaming look with workstation and enterprise internals
The Predator Helios 18P keeps the traditional gamer styling. RGB lighting, sharp lines, and the Predator branding leave no doubt about its target audience.
Yet, under the hood, Acer has fitted technology more familiar in enterprise machines. Buyers can equip the laptop with Intel’s vPro processors and ECC memory.
These hardware combinations usually appear in mobile workstations rather than in consumer gaming models.
The company also lists support for up to 192GB of ECC memory, something unusual in gaming laptops.
On paper, the system sounds powerful. The Predator Helios 18P AI offers up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with vPro, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.
Storage reaches as high as 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD capacity, and connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and Killer Ethernet.
The display is an 18-inch Mini-LED panel with a 3840 x 2400 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh rates up to 120Hz.
Yet, despite these specifications, the decision to use ECC memory and vPro CPUs introduces some questions.
ECC ensures data integrity, important for professional workloads and some business laptops, although unnecessary for gaming.
The inclusion of vPro raises similar questions, as it offers manageability and security functions for IT departments but brings no performance increase over standard CPUs.
vPro chips are no faster than their non-vPro equivalents, and ECC memory runs slower than standard RAM.
That means while the machine looks like a flagship gaming laptop, it could actually deliver less gaming performance than competitors with cheaper, non-ECC setups.
The Predator Helios 18P AI is priced as a premium product, starting at €4,499 in Europe.
For that cost, buyers are essentially paying for enterprise-level features in a gaming frame.
This raises the question of whether Acer is trying to shift high-end gaming laptops toward the workstation market, presenting them as multipurpose AI machines rather than pure gaming rigs.
Via Toms Hardware
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
