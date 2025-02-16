Dynabook and NEC defy industry trends by bringing back optical drives

Dynabook T series uses both Blu-ray Disc drive and DVD Super Multi-Drive

NEC Lavie N16 opts for only DVD Super Multi-Drive

In somewhat surprising news, Dynabook has released its T series (originally in Japanese), with 13th-generation Intel processors, while NEC has introduced the Lavie N16 (also in Japanese), featuring a mix of AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel 12th-generation processors.

The startling part is that these business laptops, from the Year of Our Lord 2025, contain built-in optical drives. bucking the trend of manufacturers prioritising lightweight portability over physical media playback.

Dynabook T series

All Dynabook T series laptops feature a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels.

The series is available in four configurations: T5/Y, T6/Y, T7/Y, and T9/Y. That's a careful distinction; Dynabook T9/Y model includes a Blu-ray Disc drive, while the other models come with a DVD Super Multi-Drive.

The T9/Y and T7/Y models are powered by the Intel Core i7-1360P and i7-1355U processors, respectively, and are equipped with dual cooling fans.

Meanwhile, the T6/Y and T5/Y models feature the Intel Core i3-1305U and i5-1335U processors, respectively, relying on a single cooling fan.

The T series supports 16GB or 32GB of RAM and offers storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB SSD, with the option to upgrade memory via a dedicated access door on the bottom panel.

The T series includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Type-C) port, an HDMI output, a wired LAN port, and a microphone/audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The T series starts at approximately 160,000 yen (about $1,046) for the T5/Y model, with the top-tier T9/Y priced at around 280,000 yen (about $1,830).

NEC Lavie N16

The Lavie N16, meanwhile, is available in three configurations: the N1675/JA, N1655/JA, and N1635/JA series. All models feature a 16-inch WUXGA IPS LCD with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Crucially, all contain a DVD Super Multi-Drive.

The top-tier N1675/JA model is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor with a 512GB SSD. The mid-range N1655/JA and base N1635/JA models come with Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Core i3-1215U processors, respectively, while both have large SSDs of 256GB.

The Lavie N16 includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, a wired LAN port, a microphone/audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Pricing for Lavie N16 configurations range from 154,800 yen (about $1,013) up to 184,800 yen (about $1,209).