Panasonic’s Let’s Note SC weighs under a kilo, yet packs a removable battery and Gigabit LAN port

Includes a 56Wh battery held by screws, lasting up to 34.6 hours idle

Unusual round touchpad returns, now larger and borrowed from a 14-inch sibling model

Panasonic has introduced the Let’s Note SC, a 12.4-inch notebook designed for business users, with a focus on portability, long battery life, and usability enhancements.

According to MyNavi (originally reported in Japanese), the device features a 12.4-inch LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels.

The screen opens to 180 degrees without touching the surface beneath it, aided by a hinge design that keeps it slightly elevated.

Weighs less than a kilo and still has Ethernet and HDMI

The chassis features a pressure-resistant bonnet structure and has been tested to meet MIL standards.

Panasonic emphasizes the notebook’s durability, including resistance to both impact and vibration.

Available in Calm Gray and Black, the SC is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors, either the Ultra 7 255H or Ultra 5 255U, depending on the configuration.

Panasonic claims the notebook weighs 919g, though an independently tested unit reportedly came in at 901g, placing the SC among the lightest laptops in its class.

The device includes a 56Wh removable battery, now fastened with screws rather than the tool-less sliding lock used in previous models. While this improves structural integrity, it may make field maintenance less convenient.

Battery performance is rated at up to 12.7 hours of video playback and approximately 34.6 hours of idle time, according to JEITA 3.0 standards. In real-world usage, a 50% charge remained after 90+ minutes of light use and a 30-minute video call.

The keyboard retains a Japanese layout but introduces a notable change: the Ctrl key is now on the far left, having swapped positions with the Fn key. Users can revert to the previous configuration via BIOS settings.

The power button, now located behind the keyboard, is less prone to accidental presses and also functions as a fingerprint sensor.

The SC also includes a round touchpad, larger than in earlier models and borrowed from the 14-inch FC line. While still unconventional, this circular design remains a distinguishing feature of the series.

Connectivity includes a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, a rare inclusion in modern laptops and potentially appealing to those seeking robust mobile workstation capabilities.

However, the D-Sub and SD card slots have been removed, reflecting user trends toward HDMI and enhanced data security standards.

Most ports, including USB Type-A, dual Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB Type-C, and HDMI, are now positioned on the left side, helping to reduce cable clutter when using a mouse.

The starting price is approximately 295,000 yen (approx $1,880), with general sales expected to begin on June 20.