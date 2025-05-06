Chuwi MiniBook X folds like a tablet, weighs under 1 kg, and still has 12 GB of RAM

Includes 512 GB user-replaceable SSD - rare for small laptops

Intel N150 chip limits performance but handles everyday tasks

A new iteration of Chuwi’s MiniBook X, a lightweight 10.5-inch convertible laptop, has been released, bringing back some of the charm once associated with netbooks - tiny, practical, and highly portable.

Powered by an Intel N150 processor paired with 12th Gen Intel UHD Graphics, its performance is limited compared to mainstream CPUs. However, the inclusion of 12GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB user-replaceable SSD gives it enough capability for basic computing tasks.

Measuring just 17.2mm thick and weighing 920g, the MiniBook X is a small Windows 11 Home laptop. It features a space gray chassis and a 10.51-inch IPS display with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

A portable laptop for basic tasks

One of the lightest laptops on the market, it features a 360-degree hinge that allows users to fold the screen behind the keyboard for tablet-style use.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax1) and Bluetooth 5.2 and includes two Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and M.2 expansion slots. However, the absence of USB-A ports may limit compatibility with some accessories.

Power is delivered via USB-C at up to 36W, and the internal battery is rated at nearly 29Wh.

While the processor limits overall performance, the MiniBook X’s compact size, full keyboard, and touchscreen provide flexibility. It may appeal to those looking for a budget-friendly laptop for note-taking and document editing - such as students or mobile professionals.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MiniBook X is priced at $352 through Chuwi’s online store, but a promotional discount running through May 7, 2025, brings the price down to approximately $314.

Via Notebookcheck