Obscure Chinese laptop vendor unveils mobile workstation with 13th gen Core i9 CPU and 32GB of RAM - but shame about the lack of a discrete GPU
Chuwi CoreBook X i9-13900HK is a solid upgrade
- Chuwi’s new CoreBook X features Intel i9-13900HK and 32GB RAM
- No discrete GPU does limit performance for heavier workloads
- Lightweight 2K laptop offers solid specs but lacks graphical punch
Chinese laptop maker Chuwi has announced a new version of its CoreBook X notebook, powered by a 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900HK “Raptor Lake” processor.
This chip was released back in Q1 2023 and has 14-cores and 20-threads and can reach clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz. It comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so will offer reasonable performance for tasks such as content creation, productivity, and light gaming.
However, it’s a shame there’s no discrete GPU option for those needing more graphical oomph though.
Reasonably lightweight
The new CoreBook X i9-13900HK has 32GB of DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 96GB, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. You can add a second M.2 2280 SSD if you need more storage.
The laptop measures around 12 x 9 x 0.7 inches and has a 14-inch 2K (2160 x 1440) IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and offers an 85% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs in at 3.09lb (1.4kg) and has a backlit keyboard and a 5.8-inch touchpad.
CoreBook X i9-13900HK comes with a 46.2Wh battery, which Chuwi says will provide up to 8 hours between charges. Fast-charging support allows it to reach 60% in under an hour. The laptop’s cooling system features dual copper pipes and a dedicated fan to keep the temperature down when under load.
It comes with a full-featured USB-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. Wireless connectivity is Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.
There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the CoreBook X i9-13900HK is expected to launch in the coming months.
