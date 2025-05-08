SZBOX S9 tablet handles 4K video and runs Windows 11 like a pro

It looks small but packs some serious heat for work and multitasking

With eight ports, this rugged tablet might outconnect your office desktop setup

A device with a tiny screen, small battery, and eight ports isn’t what you’d typically expect from a Windows 11 Pro machine, but here is the SZBOX S9, a rugged tablet that doubles as a fully functional mini PC.

With its 7-inch touchscreen and modest 1280x800 resolution, the SZBOX S9 clearly isn’t aiming to be a media powerhouse.

Instead, this business tablet finds its niche in utility, industrial, and mobile computing scenarios where space is limited but versatility is essential.

SZBOX offers both tablet and mini PC features

The internal specs are as surprising as the layout. It runs on an Intel N200 processor, built on a 10nm process, with four cores and a 3.7GHz boost clock.

It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage via M.2 2242 SATA or NVMe, impressive for such a small footprint.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics allow 4K video playback at up to 60fps, making it capable of media streaming and light editing tasks, and a rear kickstand makes tabletop use convenient.

The 3400mAh battery doesn’t promise all-day life, rather the Windows tablet is designed for short bursts of productivity or continuous operation while plugged in.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For connectivity, the SZBOX S9 offers a surprisingly rich selection: three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0, two USB-C (one for charging and one full-function), HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This puts it in a unique category, rivaling some of the best AIO PC units in terms of I/O, despite being handheld. With Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, it also meets modern wireless expectations.

Although it ships with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, users are free to switch to Linux if needed.

This peculiar but intriguing device is now available for $341 on Amazon.