Users of the new Whoop MG fitness band are reporting widespread failures

There are widespread reports of the new Whoop MG band failing

The device becomes unresponsive after several hours of use

Whoop has issued replacements to at least some of those affected

It seems as though there's a serious problem with the new Whoop MG (Medical Grade) fitness bands that were launched just a couple of weeks ago, with many users reporting that their devices have crashed and stopped working.

As reported by Tech Issues Today, there are complaints all over forum boards and social media. The issue is the same: the device sensors stop working just hours after the Whoop MG is set up, with no warning signs.

The tracker stops displaying any LED lights, won't sync with the mobile app, and isn't responsive even when it's fully charged. All the user complaints say the Whoop MG stopped responding within the first day of use.

This appears to be a widespread problem too: you don't have to look for long on Reddit, X, or Whoop's official community forums to find frustrated users. These Whoop MG owners report that they're following standard troubleshooting steps, to no avail.

What to do if you're affected

@WHOOP wow guys I was so excited to get my new MG sensor from you. After only 5 days it failed. The worst part is the absolute runaround I’ve been getting the last 24 hours trying to deal with I can only imagine is AI customer support. Way to make a bad experience WAY worse!May 21, 2025

An official response from the Whoop team recommends fully charging the battery and then forcing a reset by rapidly tapping the top of the sensor multiple times until the side LED pulses blue. You might then find you can pair it again in the app.

These steps don't seem to be enough for some users, however. Affected Whoop MG owners are also being asked to contact Whoop support directly, and it seems some people are being sent replacements without asking for them, as bugs have been detected remotely.

If you have been affected, try the reset process linked above, and then get in touch with Whoop – you should be sent a free replacement if your Whoop MG has suddenly stopped working and can't be recovered.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it's worth saying that this isn't affecting everyone, with some users reporting flawless operation with their Whoop MG. In the days that the TechRadar team has spent with the wearable, we haven't noticed any issues with it either.