The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2023

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are becoming more frequent as the smartwatch has been available now for months thanks to the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. To help you find all the best prices around the web, we've listed all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals below, as well as discounts for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – and its bigger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – both offer a similar experience for Android phone owners. Focused on providing the best experience for the health-conscious out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 uses the manufacturer's BioActive Sensor, which offers heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and even a body composition analysis tool. The latter is your best insight into your body's health, tracking water retention and bone density, among other things. It's the ideal setup for anyone who's passionate about staying healthy and active.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $240/£269/AU$499 for the 40mm Bluetooth model or $270/£289/AU$549 for the 44mm Bluetooth model. There's also the LTE version which retails at $290/£319/AU$599 for the 40mm version or $320/£339/AU$649 for the 44mm edition.

On the surface, that's pretty good value compared to other smartwatches like the Apple Watch 8, especially with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals frequently available. We'll be updating this guide with all the best Galaxy Watch 5 prices, so make sure to bookmark this page for the latest offers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

Where to find Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

While the Galaxy 5 is available from Samsung's website, the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are typically found at third-party retailers like Amazon. Third-party retailers offer direct discounts, and you'll find the best prices during holiday sales like Black Friday and Prime Day. Samsung still offers discounts on the Galaxy 5 smartwatch, but it usually includes trade-in deals or freebies with your purchase.

