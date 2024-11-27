I know these are the 9 best Black Friday TV deals, because I reviewed them all
Incredible savings on a wide range of TVs
With Black Friday well and truly underway, I've been scanning all the Black Friday deals I can find for the best TV offers. Thankfully, I've been spoilt for choice and below I've listed some of the best deals I've found so far.
So why did I choose the deals that I've listed below? Because I've reviewed every single TV in the list., so I know these are good TVs, and more importantly that these deals are worth your time. Among them are some of the best TVs on the market and there are huge discounts and even some record-low prices.
There's something here for everyone – from budget QLED models to mid-range mini-LEDs and even the most premium OLEDs. Two standout deals include the 55-inch Samsung S95D for £1,499 at Amazon, the cheapest we've ever seen our TV of the year, and the 65-inch Hisense U7N is down to £899 at Amazon, a big discount on an already excellent value mini-LED TV.
Today's best Black Friday TV deals
★★★★★ rating. The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. I gave this TV five stars in my Samsung S95D review because not only does it deliver the contrast-rich, detailed and vibrant picture I expect from a flagship OLED, but it features Samsung's innovative reflection-beating OLED Glare Free tech. It ticks the boxes for gaming, design and sound as well. This deal takes the 55-inch S95D to its lowest-ever price – the same you'd expect to pay for a mid-range OLED!
★★★★ rating. The Hisense U7N is one of the best value TVs of 2024, offering mini-LED backlight tech and extensive gaming features without breaking the bank. In my Hisense U7N review, I was impressed by the U7N's surprisingly good contrast and detail, and also by its smooth and responsive gameplay. While it lacked in the sound department, it's still an excellent value mini-LED TV and this deal drops the 65-inch model down to £899, an affordable price for this TV at this size. Hurry though; this deal ends Monday 2nd December!
The TCL C855 was one of 2024's most surprising TVs. When I reviewed it, I was shocked by how good its contrast, black levels and textures were – it far exceeded my expectations of a mid-range mini-LED TV. It's also stocked with gaming features you'd expect in a more premium set such as 4K 144Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming. It earned four and a half out of five stars in my TCL C855 review thanks to its superb value – which is now even better with this £159 discount.
The Samsung QN90D is easily one of the best TVs for sport of 2024, with responsive motion handling and high brightness for daytime sports viewing. In my Samsung QN90D review, I found its colorful, detailed picture to be perfect for movies as well as sports and was impressed by its smooth gameplay and extensive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports. It earned four and a half stars overall, and while it's been somewhat overshadowed by its many budget rivals, this deal brings the 55-inch model down to a very tempting £942.
★★★★ rating. The TCL C805 may be entry-level in price, but not in performance. I found its mini-LED backlight wasn't as effective as the more premium TCL C855 (listed above), but it still exceeded my expectations. In my TCL C805 review, it earned four stars for its great picture quality, with natural colors, solid black levels and detail. It also has a great suite of gaming features and an affordable price. This deal nets you the 85-inch model for £1,298 – a superb value.
Other sizes
55-inch TCL C805: was £649 now £569 at Currys
65-inch TCL C805: was £779 now £729 at Currys
★★★★ rating. The Samsung Q60D is a great option for those on a budget. I found its QLED display to be effective, with the Dual LED tech providing better contrast than I anticipated. It also demonstrated bright colors and natural details. While the Q60D is light on gaming features and its sound is on the thin side, it's hard to overlook its value. Its great overall performance at a very affordable price earned it four stars in my Samsung Q60D review. This deal takes the 55-inch version down to £507, a bargain price for a 55-inch set.
★★★★ rating. One of Panasonic's mid-range 2024 OLEDs, the Z85A is a superb TV. In my Panasonic Z85A review, I was particularly impressed with its stunning contrast and lifelike detail and textures, resulting in a premium picture in a mid-range set. It's also well stocked for gaming, with 4K 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming supported, and it has the performance to match. Another plus: the Fire TV smart interface is a welcome replacement for Panasonic's old smart TV interface. This deal at John Lewis takes the 55-inch model down to £1,299, a much more competitive price on a usually premium brand.
★★★★ rating. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED delivers on all fronts at a budget price. In my Amazon Omni QLED review, I complimented its natural colors and plentiful features, which include Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, and both VRR and Dolby Vision for gaming. While there are some better value sets at larger sizes, this deal takes the 43-inch model down to £279.99 – the lowest price it's ever been and a phenomenal deal at this size.
OK, confession time – I've cheated a bit because while I didn't review this TV, I have tested it. Also, this deal was too good to ignore. The LG C4 is the epitome of versatility – it's available in a wide range of sizes, delivers spectacular picture quality, and has a full suite of gaming features and an intuitive smart TV platform. That's why it earned four and a half stars in our LG C4 review. This offer knocks the 55-inch model's price down to £1,139, which is outstanding value for this TV.
If I had to choose one of the TVs above, it would be the Samsung S95D. It's simply the best TV of 2024, delivering on all fronts at an elite level that no other TV can compete with. Its awesome picture, exquisite design, gaming features and great built-in sound all combine to create the complete TV package.
But there's something on this list for everyone, from three of the best mini-LED TVs (the Hisense U7N, TCL C805, and step-up TCL C855), to budget QLED options like the Samsung Q60D and Amazon Omni QLED. And let's not forget one of the best OLED TVs, the LG C4.
Seen this list and decided you're looking for something different? Then check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals guide for offers on premium OLED sets. Or, if you're looking for a sound upgrade for your new TV, be sure to check out our Black Friday soundbar deals guide.
More of today's best TV deals
The LG B4 is an entry-level OLED that outperforms its price with its features and performance. With a detailed, contrast-rich picture and the upgraded Alpha 8 AI Processor, its picture quality is more premium than its price suggests. It also comes with more gaming features than its predecessor, the LG B3, including four HDMI 2.1 ports. This deal sees the 55-inch model fall below £900, a bargain for an OLED TV in this size.
Easily one of 2024's most impressive TVs, the Samsung Q80D delivers a bright, colorful picture and the impressive contrast demonstrates its effective backlight control. It's also packed with gaming features - 4K 120Hz, VRR and more- across four HDMI 2.1 ports. This TV is excellent value even at full price, but this deal for £699 – 50% off its full price – is the cheapest we've ever seen it.
The Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around, delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold yet natural colors, and rich contrast. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's immersive, expansive, and accurate built-in sound that impresses most. Not many rival mid-range OLEDs deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 65-inch below £2,000 for the first time.
If you want a TV that does it all without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8N should be high on your list. Its powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM support. This deal at Amazon UK sees the 65-inch model get a £500 discount, making it an even better value than it was before.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.