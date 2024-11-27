I know these are the 9 best Black Friday TV deals, because I reviewed them all

With Black Friday well and truly underway, I've been scanning all the Black Friday deals I can find for the best TV offers. Thankfully, I've been spoilt for choice and below I've listed some of the best deals I've found so far.

So why did I choose the deals that I've listed below? Because I've reviewed every single TV in the list., so I know these are good TVs, and more importantly that these deals are worth your time. Among them are some of the best TVs on the market and there are huge discounts and even some record-low prices.

There's something here for everyone – from budget QLED models to mid-range mini-LEDs and even the most premium OLEDs. Two standout deals include the 55-inch Samsung S95D for £1,499 at Amazon, the cheapest we've ever seen our TV of the year, and the 65-inch Hisense U7N is down to £899 at Amazon, a big discount on an already excellent value mini-LED TV.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,489 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating. The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. I gave this TV five stars in my Samsung S95D review because not only does it deliver the contrast-rich, detailed and vibrant picture I expect from a flagship OLED, but it features Samsung's innovative reflection-beating OLED Glare Free tech. It ticks the boxes for gaming, design and sound as well. This deal takes the 55-inch S95D to its lowest-ever price – the same you'd expect to pay for a mid-range OLED!

Hisense 65-inch U7N mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £899 at Currys ★★★★ rating. The Hisense U7N is one of the best value TVs of 2024, offering mini-LED backlight tech and extensive gaming features without breaking the bank. In my Hisense U7N review, I was impressed by the U7N's surprisingly good contrast and detail, and also by its smooth and responsive gameplay. While it lacked in the sound department, it's still an excellent value mini-LED TV and this deal drops the 65-inch model down to £899, an affordable price for this TV at this size. Hurry though; this deal ends Monday 2nd December!

TCL 65-inch C855 mini-LED TV: was £1,299 now £1,140 at Peter Tyson The TCL C855 was one of 2024's most surprising TVs. When I reviewed it, I was shocked by how good its contrast, black levels and textures were – it far exceeded my expectations of a mid-range mini-LED TV. It's also stocked with gaming features you'd expect in a more premium set such as 4K 144Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming. It earned four and a half out of five stars in my TCL C855 review thanks to its superb value – which is now even better with this £159 discount.

Samsung 55-inch QN90D mini-LED TV: was £992 now £942 at Amazon The Samsung QN90D is easily one of the best TVs for sport of 2024, with responsive motion handling and high brightness for daytime sports viewing. In my Samsung QN90D review, I found its colorful, detailed picture to be perfect for movies as well as sports and was impressed by its smooth gameplay and extensive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports. It earned four and a half stars overall, and while it's been somewhat overshadowed by its many budget rivals, this deal brings the 55-inch model down to a very tempting £942.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D QLED TV : was £749 now £507 at Amazon ★★★★ rating. The Samsung Q60D is a great option for those on a budget. I found its QLED display to be effective, with the Dual LED tech providing better contrast than I anticipated. It also demonstrated bright colors and natural details. While the Q60D is light on gaming features and its sound is on the thin side, it's hard to overlook its value. Its great overall performance at a very affordable price earned it four stars in my Samsung Q60D review. This deal takes the 55-inch version down to £507, a bargain price for a 55-inch set.

Panasonic 55-inch Z85A OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at John Lewis ★★★★ rating. One of Panasonic's mid-range 2024 OLEDs, the Z85A is a superb TV. In my Panasonic Z85A review, I was particularly impressed with its stunning contrast and lifelike detail and textures, resulting in a premium picture in a mid-range set. It's also well stocked for gaming, with 4K 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming supported, and it has the performance to match. Another plus: the Fire TV smart interface is a welcome replacement for Panasonic's old smart TV interface. This deal at John Lewis takes the 55-inch model down to £1,299, a much more competitive price on a usually premium brand.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED TV: was £549.99 now £279.99 at Amazon ★★★★ rating. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED delivers on all fronts at a budget price. In my Amazon Omni QLED review, I complimented its natural colors and plentiful features, which include Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, and both VRR and Dolby Vision for gaming. While there are some better value sets at larger sizes, this deal takes the 43-inch model down to £279.99 – the lowest price it's ever been and a phenomenal deal at this size.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: was £1,199 now £1,139 at Reliant OK, confession time – I've cheated a bit because while I didn't review this TV, I have tested it. Also, this deal was too good to ignore. The LG C4 is the epitome of versatility – it's available in a wide range of sizes, delivers spectacular picture quality, and has a full suite of gaming features and an intuitive smart TV platform. That's why it earned four and a half stars in our LG C4 review. This offer knocks the 55-inch model's price down to £1,139, which is outstanding value for this TV.

If I had to choose one of the TVs above, it would be the Samsung S95D. It's simply the best TV of 2024, delivering on all fronts at an elite level that no other TV can compete with. Its awesome picture, exquisite design, gaming features and great built-in sound all combine to create the complete TV package.

But there's something on this list for everyone, from three of the best mini-LED TVs (the Hisense U7N, TCL C805, and step-up TCL C855), to budget QLED options like the Samsung Q60D and Amazon Omni QLED. And let's not forget one of the best OLED TVs, the LG C4.

More of today's best TV deals

LG 55-inch B4 OLED TV : was £1,699 now £899 at Currys The LG B4 is an entry-level OLED that outperforms its price with its features and performance. With a detailed, contrast-rich picture and the upgraded Alpha 8 AI Processor, its picture quality is more premium than its price suggests. It also comes with more gaming features than its predecessor, the LG B3, including four HDMI 2.1 ports. This deal sees the 55-inch model fall below £900, a bargain for an OLED TV in this size.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED TV: was £1,399 now £699 at John Lewis Easily one of 2024's most impressive TVs, the Samsung Q80D delivers a bright, colorful picture and the impressive contrast demonstrates its effective backlight control. It's also packed with gaming features - 4K 120Hz, VRR and more- across four HDMI 2.1 ports. This TV is excellent value even at full price, but this deal for £699 – 50% off its full price – is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was £2,499 now £1,999 at Amazon The Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around, delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold yet natural colors, and rich contrast. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but it's the Bravia 8's immersive, expansive, and accurate built-in sound that impresses most. Not many rival mid-range OLEDs deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium-priced OLED, but this £500 discount should not be taken lightly, dropping the Bravia 8 65-inch below £2,000 for the first time.

Hisense 65-inch U8N mini-LED TV : was £1,799 now £1,299 at Amazon If you want a TV that does it all without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8N should be high on your list. Its powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM support. This deal at Amazon UK sees the 65-inch model get a £500 discount, making it an even better value than it was before.

