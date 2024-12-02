The best Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deal is gone from Amazon, but don't panic, Walmart still has it

Amazon's AirPods Pro 2 deal was frankly ridiculous, and while it's no longer available as one of the Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has saved the day by offering the Apple earbuds at the same lowest-ever price in its own Walmart Cyber Monday sale.

You can grab AirPods Pro 2 for just $154 (was $249) at Walmart – that's nearly $100 off Apple's best earbuds.

This deal will likely end with Cyber Monday, so don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to get AirPods Pro 2 at a record-low price and experience the seamless connectivity that makes Apple's AirPods so magical.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart The lowest price we've ever seen for Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. This price was available throughout Black Friday weekend, but has since ended on Amazon. You're in luck, however, Walmart is offering AirPods Pro 2 for $154 too in its Cyber Monday sale.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can also score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership this Cyber Monday. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

I love my AirPods Pro 2, in fact, I use them every single day. Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds are incredibly easy to use, sound fantastic, and have Active Noise Cancelation which is second only to Bose's best earbuds.

AirPods Pro 2 have the most fantastic Transparency mode, which no other earbud seems to be able to replicate. I walk down the street and hear all the traffic noises, while still enjoying awesome sound. Sometimes, I even forget I'm wearing my AirPods, Transparency mode is just that good.

If you lose your AirPods your iPhone can even point you towards the case with an arrow on the screen, and you can also have the case make a sound. This functionality, built into the Find My app is perfect for those who misplace items all the time, I should know I need to find my AirPods at least once a week.

We have lots more of the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals if you want a different brand such as Bose, Sony, or Sennheiser, and our Cyber Monday AirPods deals guide has more from Apple's range. But if you're buying AirPods this Cyber Monday in the US, AirPods Pro 2 for $154 is the deal to get.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US