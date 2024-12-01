Here are 5 of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals I'd buy as someone who freaking loves Apple's tablets
As Cyber Monday looms, these are the iPad deals I'd drop my money on
As a big fan of iPads, and a prolific user of the lovely iPad mini, I'm stoked to see that the transition from the Black Friday tablet deals to the Cyber Monday deals hasn't blunted the discounts on iPads.
So below you'll find five iPad deals for the US and five for the UK, hand-selected by me, that I recommend personally. Some of these are new, some are old, but all have been tested by the TechRadar experts so you can rest assured I'm not recommending some dud tech slates.
And all of these iPad have found their way onto our best tablets guide at one point or another.
So, let's cut the preamble and get into five of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can buy right now.
I've been covering iPads for years, having spent more than a decade in technology journalism. Plus as the editorial manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, I'm not short of knowledge in what's a good device and a good deal, so trust me on these iPad picks.
Today's 5 best iPad deals in the US
Oh to be in America, the land of the free and brave, as the States have the cream of the crop when it comes to iPad deals, with sizable amounts sliced off their original asking prices. Here's a quintet of Cupertino's fondle-slates to consider purchasing.
Best Buy has discounted the 256GB iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation. It may be a little older than other tablets, but this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.
I love Apple's previous-gen iPad mini as it's the tablet I use myself. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Walmart's $110 discount is impressive, though we have seen this iPad as low as $349.99 at Amazon previously.
$279 for the latest standard iPad?! Yes, yes, yes. Go grab it now as in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
The latest iPad Air is a classy device, and right now you can save a cool $100 on the latest 256GB iPad Air over at Amazon. Nearly $600 isn't cheap for an iPad but it does next you a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio.
If you want the biggest and best iPad, Amazon has the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet that's all the more attractive with $200 off its price tag. For just over $1,000 you get the mighty M4 chip, a large Liquid Retina XDR display, and 256GB of onboard storage; if you need more then the 512GB iPad Pro also has $200 off at Amazon.
Today's 5 best iPad deals in the UK
Sadly, the denizens of ol' damp Blighty don't get the greatest of iPad deals. But the five below are ones I'd consider as someone who uses an iPad on a daily basis... what for you might ask? Well that's for me to know, and you to go shop these deals before they go.
£289 for the latest standard iPad is pretty great. In fact, I'm rather tempted by this deal myself. As you'll see in our our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, it's an Apple tablet well worth your attention.
Not a massive discount on the latest iPad mini, but it's new for this year and has plenty of power for some great games and Apple Intelligence, so is worth your attention. In our Apple iPad mini A17 Pro (2024) review, we praised the new tablet's "pocket-friendly design" and "ability to support Apple Intelligence." Even if you can find the previous-gen iPad mini on sale for cheaper than £469, I think this new model is the better, more future-proof buy.
The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio.
In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but EE has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price.
It's not cheap but it is cheaper, so if you want the biggest and best iPad, both Amazon and John Lewis have the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet and one that's all the more attractive with a chunk of change off its price tag.
