Here are 5 of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals I'd buy as someone who freaking loves Apple's tablets

As a big fan of iPads, and a prolific user of the lovely iPad mini, I'm stoked to see that the transition from the Black Friday tablet deals to the Cyber Monday deals hasn't blunted the discounts on iPads.

So below you'll find five iPad deals for the US and five for the UK, hand-selected by me, that I recommend personally. Some of these are new, some are old, but all have been tested by the TechRadar experts so you can rest assured I'm not recommending some dud tech slates.

And all of these iPad have found their way onto our best tablets guide at one point or another.

So, let's cut the preamble and get into five of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can buy right now.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals I've been covering iPads for years, having spent more than a decade in technology journalism. Plus as the editorial manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, I'm not short of knowledge in what's a good device and a good deal, so trust me on these iPad picks.

Today's 5 best iPad deals in the US

Oh to be in America, the land of the free and brave, as the States have the cream of the crop when it comes to iPad deals, with sizable amounts sliced off their original asking prices. Here's a quintet of Cupertino's fondle-slates to consider purchasing.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $199.99 at bestbuy.com Best Buy has discounted the 256GB iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation. It may be a little older than other tablets, but this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $389 at Walmart I love Apple's previous-gen iPad mini as it's the tablet I use myself. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Walmart's $110 discount is impressive, though we have seen this iPad as low as $349.99 at Amazon previously.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The latest iPad Air is a classy device, and right now you can save a cool $100 on the latest 256GB iPad Air over at Amazon. Nearly $600 isn't cheap for an iPad but it does next you a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio.

Today's 5 best iPad deals in the UK

Sadly, the denizens of ol' damp Blighty don't get the greatest of iPad deals. But the five below are ones I'd consider as someone who uses an iPad on a daily basis... what for you might ask? Well that's for me to know, and you to go shop these deals before they go.

Apple iPad mini (2024): was £499 now £469 at Amazon Not a massive discount on the latest iPad mini, but it's new for this year and has plenty of power for some great games and Apple Intelligence, so is worth your attention. In our Apple iPad mini A17 Pro (2024) review, we praised the new tablet's "pocket-friendly design" and "ability to support Apple Intelligence." Even if you can find the previous-gen iPad mini on sale for cheaper than £469, I think this new model is the better, more future-proof buy.