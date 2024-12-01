Want the best iPhones but missed Black Friday? These Cyber Monday deals will see you right

Black Friday is over, and that means it's now time for Cyber Monday deals to take over. If you're after an iPhone, great deals abound, with highlights including the Apple iPhone 16 Pro for free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon, or the Apple iPhone 15 Pro for £899 (was £999) at Laptops Directin the UK.

iPhones consistently rank among the best phone options around, thanks in no small part to their stylish designs, ease of use, and long shelf life courtesy of Apple's far-reaching system updates.

Today's best iPhone deals in the US

Apple iPhone 15: was $729.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked a whopping $150 off the price of the iPhone 15 ahead of Black Friday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $679.99. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus for Black Friday.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Straight Talk Straight Talk is also offering a healthy discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Again, this device-only price isn't as good as Walmart is offering, but Straight Talk's plans are much more affordable than the AT&T or Verizon plans that Walmart's deal forces you to sign up for.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: was $999 now $899 at Straight Talk Straight Talk's iPhone 15 Pro discount isn't as high as Walmart's, but the carrier's monthly data plans are much, much cheaper. The cheapest possible plan to qualify for this $100 device saving is $35/mo, where you'll have to spend upwards of $50/mo (not including the device cost) on the aforementioned AT&T or Verizon plans at Walmart.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $100 Best Buy e-Gift card

As with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Best Buy is offering boosted trade-in rebates on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, too. In fact, this offer is even better, as you'll get up to $1,000 in credit versus $830 for the cheaper models. Of course, you'll also get the same $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift card with your purchase.

Apple iPhone 16: up to $830 off with trade-in, plus $100 Best Buy e-Gift card

Best Buy's Black Friday promotion gives you a boosted trade-in rebate of up to $830 when you swap your old phone for the iPhone 16 on a new AT&T or Verizon line. The good news? You don't need to trade in a flashy flagship to get the full $830 discount. You'll also get a $100 Best Buy e-gift card for your troubles, which Best Buy will process once you've received and activated your iPhone 16. An equivalent deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're interested in the Pro models, you'll also find great deals on the iPhone 16 Pro at Verizon right now. There are two options for getting a discount on the phone here; a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan will automatically drop the price from $27.77/mo to $0/mo, but you can also trade in for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 (and not be beholden to the Ultimate plan). Both deals effectively cover the entire cost of the device, and you can also bundle in that iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 (again, for free), as with the deal on the standard iPhone 16 above. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for the standard iPhone 16, the good news is that you don't even need to trade in another device to get one for free right now at Verizon. Eligible with a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan, you'll be saving a massive $829 ($23.05/mo for 36 months) on device costs here. In addition, Verizon is also throwing in an iPad 10.9 (yes, a whole iPad) and an Apple Watch Series 10. Note, however, that you will need to pay an additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo) if you want to claim the free iPad, as well as a one-time activation fee of $35. A similar deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus right now.

Today's best iPhone deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £769 at Amazon Amazon has knocked £30 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 in Ultramarine. Sure, that's not a massive saving, but you're better off saving £30 here than paying full price for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max somewhere else. Incidentally, John Lewis is currently offering the same deal.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was £899 now £869 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked £30 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in almost all color and storage configurations. That's not as strong as Amazon's £30 saving on the standard model, but it does mean you can save money on the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was £999 now £969 at Amazon As with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, you can save on an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon right now, though only in certain configurations. For a deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, head to John Lewis.

Apple iPhone 16: save £300 over 36 months

O2 is currently offering a £300 discount on its 150GB, 36-month iPhone 16 plan. You'll save £8/mo on the overall data cost, and a further £12 on the overall device cost (the latter figure isn't much, but it's better than nothing!). Similar savings are available for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: was £999 now £899 at Laptops Direct Laptops Direct has slashed the device-only price of the excellent iPhone 15 Pro from £999 to £899. This is a great deal, although it was as low as £849 a week or two ago. Still, if you're not yet convinced by the iPhone 16 and still fancy taking Apple Intelligence for a spin, this is a great-value handset that'll remain supported with updates until at least 2028.

The best iPhone right now is the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which boasts incredible power and cameras, in addition to compatibility with Apple Intelligence, the company's much anticipated AI features.

In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we were also impressed by its stunning and sizeable display, as well as the camera control button, which offers handy shooting functionality.

If you don't need the range-topping iPhone, though, the standard iPhone 16 is still more than capable of delivering a premium smartphone experience, with enough performance to handle intensive tasks such as gaming.

Even the older iPhone 15 still cuts the mustard in most departments. Our iPhone 15 review singled out the Dynamic Island feature as one of the highlights, as it offers quick and easy access to certain app functions, including map directions and media playback.

