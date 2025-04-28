Google Wallet could soon let you add cards by tapping them on your phone, and I can’t believe this isn’t already a thing
Tap in
- Unreleased code suggests Google may enable users to add cards to Google Wallet by tapping the card on their phone
- We don't have a timeframe or release date yet
- The new feature could speed up adding new cards to your phone
Google could be readying a change to the Google Wallet app that would make adding contactless payment cards faster and easier.
Unreleased code uncovered by Android Authority suggests that Google could soon enable the addition of cards via near-field communication, or NFC, the wireless technology that enables contactless payments.
In everyday terms, that would mean adding a card by tapping the card on the phone as you would on a contactless card reader.
The new option will apparently be found on the “Add payment method” screen alongside existing methods, such as manual entry.
And though NFC has the potential to be much faster than adding your card details manually, it’s possible that you’ll still need to enter your CVV (or CVC) number for security reasons.
The Android Authority report found no suggestions regarding compatibility, so we can’t yet say which types of cards and which issuers will be supported.
Furthermore, there’s no mention of whether this feature will be added with the upcoming release of Android 16, or as part of a smaller update.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
How hasn’t this happened yet?
Personally, I feel like this rumor seems so logical that it’s almost bizarre that it’s not already part of the official Google Wallet experience.
After all, the NFC technology employed by contactless cards, phones, and card readers operates the same way – there’s nothing stopping a phone from reading a card from a technical point of view.
Speculatively, it’s possible that security concerns delayed Google’s adoption of the tap-to-add feature. After all, the feature needs to be secure so that cards can’t be added to a phone fraudulently.
In any case, I’d be glad to see this feature come to Google Wallet – paying contactlessly is a convenient feature, and this new feature is sure to make things even easier for users of the best Android phones.
Would you add a card to your phone via NFC? Do you prefer using a contactless card or smartphone to complete payments? Let us know in the comments below.
You might also like
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use the chipset we were hoping for after all
- The iPhone 17 Pro looks chunky in the latest leak, but it could still sell better than the sleek iPhone 17 Air
- Nothing makes sense: why the company's new 3a Pro is my favorite affordable premium smartphone over the Google Pixel 9a
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.