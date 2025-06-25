Forgot your smartphone? No problem - here's the first smart glasses that can pay for your coffee
A new way to make payments without your phone
- Alipay+ and Meizu smart glasses can now make payments
- With QR and voice payments, your face might be the new wallet
- Makers say these are the first truly smart glasses for real-world transactions
The idea of leaving home without your phone and still being able to buy a coffee may seem far-fetched, but this is what Alipay+ and Meizu are promising.
Alipay+, a global wallet gateway service operated by Ant International, recently completed what it describes as the world’s first real-world e-wallet payment via an augmented reality glass.
The transaction was carried out using AlipayHK and Meizu’s StarV Snap glasses in Hong Kong.
Smart glasses meet voice and QR technology
The smart glasses allow payments via QR scans or voice commands, made possible by Alipay+’s AI features such as intent recognition, voice interface, and voiceprint authentication.
Meizu’s hardware supports these features with optical waveguide displays, noise reduction microphones, and integrated cameras.
The system also supports NFC-based cards and QR payments via Alipay+’s broader technology suite.
“The offline payment function of smart glasses launched overseas by Meizu and Alipay+ has set a new technological benchmark for the industry,” said Peng Guo, General Manager of the XR Division of Meizu.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“The innovation in the payment scenario has enhanced the practicality and appeal of smart glasses and also promoted the progress and development of the AR glasses industry. We hope this function will bring more convenient experiences to users.”
Yet, for all the innovation, it’s fair to ask who this is for, as while the technology could appeal to early adopters and tech enthusiasts, it may be a harder sell for ordinary people.
Nevertheless, Jiangming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer of Ant, claims, “…smart glasses will rapidly transform into the next-gen personal device like the mobile phone.”
That’s a bold claim, particularly considering smart glasses haven’t yet found a place in the average consumer’s daily life.
The best secure smartphone or even the best smartphone for business struggle to combine convenience with data security.
Smart glasses add another layer of complexity, particularly around public use, user interface, and reliability.
That said, the smart glasses' payment function may be more of a novel feature than an essential one, but it undoubtedly expands what wearable tech can do, even if it’s not quite ready to replace your phone just yet.
The rollout to Alipay+ global partners is expected later in 2025.
You might also like
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.