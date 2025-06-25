Alipay+ and Meizu smart glasses can now make payments

With QR and voice payments, your face might be the new wallet

Makers say these are the first truly smart glasses for real-world transactions

The idea of leaving home without your phone and still being able to buy a coffee may seem far-fetched, but this is what Alipay+ and Meizu are promising.

Alipay+, a global wallet gateway service operated by Ant International, recently completed what it describes as the world’s first real-world e-wallet payment via an augmented reality glass.

The transaction was carried out using AlipayHK and Meizu’s StarV Snap glasses in Hong Kong.

Smart glasses meet voice and QR technology

The smart glasses allow payments via QR scans or voice commands, made possible by Alipay+’s AI features such as intent recognition, voice interface, and voiceprint authentication.

Meizu’s hardware supports these features with optical waveguide displays, noise reduction microphones, and integrated cameras.

The system also supports NFC-based cards and QR payments via Alipay+’s broader technology suite.

“The offline payment function of smart glasses launched overseas by Meizu and Alipay+ has set a new technological benchmark for the industry,” said Peng Guo, General Manager of the XR Division of Meizu.

“The innovation in the payment scenario has enhanced the practicality and appeal of smart glasses and also promoted the progress and development of the AR glasses industry. We hope this function will bring more convenient experiences to users.”

Yet, for all the innovation, it’s fair to ask who this is for, as while the technology could appeal to early adopters and tech enthusiasts, it may be a harder sell for ordinary people.

Nevertheless, Jiangming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer of Ant, claims, “…smart glasses will rapidly transform into the next-gen personal device like the mobile phone.”

That’s a bold claim, particularly considering smart glasses haven’t yet found a place in the average consumer’s daily life.

The best secure smartphone or even the best smartphone for business struggle to combine convenience with data security.

Smart glasses add another layer of complexity, particularly around public use, user interface, and reliability.

That said, the smart glasses' payment function may be more of a novel feature than an essential one, but it undoubtedly expands what wearable tech can do, even if it’s not quite ready to replace your phone just yet.

The rollout to Alipay+ global partners is expected later in 2025.