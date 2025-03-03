Here's when you can stream Anora, this year's huge Oscar-winning smash hit

Last night’s 2025 Oscars marked the 97th annual ceremony of the biggest night in Hollywood, and out of the 10 Best Picture nominees, Sean Baker’s drama Anora came out on top and took home the trophy. Out of all the recent releases, Anora has sat in my Letterboxd watch list for a while and now that award season has come to a close, there’s only a few weeks left before it arrives on one of the best streaming services – and I can’t wait to finally watch it.

In addition to winning Best Picture, which was the icing on the cake of what was a huge night for Baker and the Anora squad, it triumphed four out of the ‘big five’ categories including Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for Sean Baker, as well as Best Film Editing. If Anora’s five Oscar wins isn’t enough to convince you to stream it this month, perhaps its contemporary rags-to-riches story will entice you.

If you’re in the same boat as I, and was foolish for not catching it in theaters on time, fear not, as Hulu will be the place to go in the coming weeks.

Anora (2024) will be available to stream on March 17. (Image credit: Neon)

Where can I stream Anora?

Anora lands on Hulu on March 17 and this month it really has its ear to the ground with its new March 2025 titles, from previous Oscar-winning movies to yet another slew of titles with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s no hiding that Anora is the one I’m most excited for. You might need to sign up to Hulu to watch Anora, though if you’re a student then you can reap the benefits of a Hulu student discount and pay only $1.99 a month. There's also the excellent Hulu and Disney+ bundle, bringing you both services from $9.99 per month.

If you’re based outside of the US, then you might have to wait a little longer before you can stream Anora. At the moment, you can rent it from the likes of Apple TV or Amazon for £4.99 / AU$19.99, or buy it for £11.99 / AU$24.99.

It's also coming to 4K Blu-ray in May, as part of the Criterion Collection, with a load of interesting features, including two separate commentary tracks. Collectors with one of the best 4K Blu-ray players might want to take this route regardless of whether you've got Hulu or not.

What's Anora about?

Brooklyn sex worker Ani (Mikey Madison) has her life turned upside down when she meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a notorious and incredibly wealthy Russian oligarch who she hastily marries.

At first, her new, modern Cinderella tale life seems like the best thing that could ever happen, but things turn ugly when news of the marriage reaches Vanya’s family back in Russia, which ignites a mob chase to hunt down the young couple and end the marriage.

It's far more of a comedy than a thriller, and really is laugh-out-loud funny for huge section – but as is typical from Sean Baker, it's also dark and emotional.