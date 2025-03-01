3 movies leaving Hulu in March 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Every time Hulu announces the movies and shows leaving the platform, its list is never usually as crowded as its list of new titles, and the same can be applied to its new schedule of new March 2025 titles. It's great when there aren't as many movies leaving the best streaming services, but there's always two or three hidden gems that get chopped, which brings me to these three movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though each of them don't necessarily fit into the category of popular, big-scale blockbusters, they've still managed to make a reasonably positive mark on critics which personally, is enough to entice me. Sandwiched between a Spanish-language black comedy and a Romanian comedy-drama is a movie with a morbid and emotionally-jarring premise which, out of all three, stands out from the others by a landslide.

Official Competition (2021)

Official Competition - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Directors: Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat

Age Rating: R

Length: 115 minutes

Leaving on: March 15

The first of the three movies is a Spanish-language drama with black-comedy elements, starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. When multi-millionaire Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez) reaches his 80th birthday, he thinks about his life and legacy, and decides to finance a big-budget movie so that everyone can remember him.

Recruiting the help of director Lola Cuevas (Cruz), Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Banderas) and method actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez) to star, filming begins. However, Cuevas' holistic and unconventional directorial approach becomes increasingly demanding, and when tragedy strikes for Rivero, Torres sees this as an opportunity to play two roles at once.

Mass (2021)

MASS | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Director: Fran Kranz

Age Rating: PG-13

Length: 110 minutes

Leaving on: March 25

Kranz's directorial debut packs an ensemble of established actors from both TV and film, including Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton who has starred in shows such as Raising Hope and The Good Wife - one of the best Paramount Plus shows.

In his dark drama, two sets of parents come together years following a tragedy that changed the trajectory of their lives. Jay and Gail Perry (Isaacs and Plimpton) are grief-stricken parents following the loss of their son, Evan, in a high school shooting. Richard and Linda (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd) are the parents of the perpetrator, Hayden, that took Evan's life as well as his own. Six years after the shooting, both families agree to meet and have a private discussion.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Director: Radu Jude

Age Rating: R

Length: 106 minutes

Leaving on: March 16

Radu Jude's Romanian comedy drama made quite the impression at the Berlin International Film Festival upon its release in 2021, and was selected as the Romanian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Oscars.

History teacher Emi (Katia Pascariu) works at a notable Romanian high school where she finds her job and reputation on the line when a sex tape she made with her husband is uploaded to the internet and leaked. When the news breaks out she's faced with a mob of angry parents who are in strong agreement of the termination of her teaching position, but no matter how hard people come at her, Emi doesn't give in and does all she can to uphold her dignity.