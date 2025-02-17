Nosferatu is getting a streaming release on Peacock and I'm so excited to watch the extended cut
It's time to invite Nosferatu into your home
- Nosferatu is arriving on Peacock on February 21
- Subscribers will be able to watch both the theatrical and extended cut
- If you don't have Peacock, Nosferatu can also be rented or bought
Nosferatu has found a streaming home in Peacock, so you can now watch one of Robert Eggers' celebrated new movies in the comfort of your own home. Many horror fans have eagerly awaited its arrival, and Peacock has confirmed it will be available on February 21, so there's not long to wait if you want to dive into the excellent horror adaptation. While you wait, here's all the ways you can watch the original Nosferatu movie.
If you don't have a Peacock subscription (it's only available in the US and certain US territories), then I've got bad news because Nosferatu is not currently available on any of the best streaming services in the UK or Australia. So if you want to watch it outside of Peacock, you'll have to rent or buy it from services like Apple TV, Prime Video or Sky Store. If that changes, I'll be sure to let you know!
Was Nosferatu a critical success?
Yes, it was, and it has been a very good year for horror movies. Nosferatu was nominated for several BAFTAs and Academy Awards, even if it missed out on being one of the 2025 Best Picture nominees. Fellow horror hit The Substance has been flying lately, but that doesn't mean Nosferatu is any less deserving of praise.
The movie received 84% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has joined some of the best horror movies in getting that coveted approval. Personally, I'm delighted that the genre has been so celebrated this awards season and can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings, as I'm yet to see some of my most anticipated horror movies of 2025. If they're as good as Nosferatu, we'll be truly spoiled.
If you've already seen Nosferatu, it's worth rewatching because Peacock is also releasing the extended cut, which includes extra scenes that weren't included in the theatrical cut. I just hope I'll be able to stream the extended cut of Nosferatu when it eventually gets a streaming release in the UK.
You might also like
- 5 new horror movies to stream on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in February 2025
- How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online and on TV – stream twisted survival horror from anywhere
- Best horror games: the scariest titles to play in 2025
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch Two Men On A Bike online and from anywhere
How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online – stream historical crime drama from anywhere