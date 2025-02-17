Nosferatu is getting a streaming release on Peacock and I'm so excited to watch the extended cut

Nosferatu is arriving on Peacock on February 21

Subscribers will be able to watch both the theatrical and extended cut

If you don't have Peacock, Nosferatu can also be rented or bought

Nosferatu has found a streaming home in Peacock, so you can now watch one of Robert Eggers' celebrated new movies in the comfort of your own home. Many horror fans have eagerly awaited its arrival, and Peacock has confirmed it will be available on February 21, so there's not long to wait if you want to dive into the excellent horror adaptation. While you wait, here's all the ways you can watch the original Nosferatu movie.

If you don't have a Peacock subscription (it's only available in the US and certain US territories), then I've got bad news because Nosferatu is not currently available on any of the best streaming services in the UK or Australia. So if you want to watch it outside of Peacock, you'll have to rent or buy it from services like Apple TV, Prime Video or Sky Store. If that changes, I'll be sure to let you know!

Was Nosferatu a critical success?

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

Yes, it was, and it has been a very good year for horror movies. Nosferatu was nominated for several BAFTAs and Academy Awards, even if it missed out on being one of the 2025 Best Picture nominees. Fellow horror hit The Substance has been flying lately, but that doesn't mean Nosferatu is any less deserving of praise.

The movie received 84% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has joined some of the best horror movies in getting that coveted approval. Personally, I'm delighted that the genre has been so celebrated this awards season and can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings, as I'm yet to see some of my most anticipated horror movies of 2025. If they're as good as Nosferatu, we'll be truly spoiled.

If you've already seen Nosferatu, it's worth rewatching because Peacock is also releasing the extended cut, which includes extra scenes that weren't included in the theatrical cut. I just hope I'll be able to stream the extended cut of Nosferatu when it eventually gets a streaming release in the UK.

