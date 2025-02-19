Everything new on Hulu in March 2025 – including Sean Baker's Oscar-nominated drama Anora

It feel like it was just yesterday that I was gearing you up for everything new on Hulu in February 2025 – but that's only because the month is as short as it is. Now that a new month is upon us that means you have a new Hulu streaming schedule for March 2025.

It's always exciting to see what's in store for the best streaming services each month, and March is a particularly thrilling month for Hulu as it marks the long overdue release of Sean Baker's Oscar-nominated Anora (2024) on streaming. This new movie comes just in time for the 2025 Oscars (that will be live streaming on Hulu on March 2), which will be accompanied by previous Oscar-winning flicks such as The Social Network and, a personal favorite of mine, Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance (2014).

There's no hiding that Anora is the movie I have my eye on out of all the new titles coming to Hulu in March 2025, and there's an open spot in our list of best Hulu movies waiting patiently for Anora to fill. Which movies and shows are you going to dig into to kickstart the transition into a month?

Everything new on Hulu in March 2025

Arriving on March 1

Akeelah And The Bee (movie)

Alien (movie)

Alien 3 (movie)

Alien Resurrection (movie)

Alien Vs. Predator (movie)

Alien: Covenant (movie)

Aliens (movie)

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (movie)

The Amateur (movie)

American Hustle En Español (movie)

American Hustle (movie)

The Angry Birds Movie (movie)

Anger Management (movie)

Big (movie)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (movie)

Bohemian Rhapsody (movie)

Brooklyn (movie)

Couples Retreat (movie)

Crazy Heart (movie)

Dangerous Beauty (movie)

Firehouse Dog (movie)

Good Will Hunting (movie)

High Fidelity (movie)

Jojo Rabbit (movie)

L.A. Confidential (movie)

The Last King Of Scotland (movie)

The Legend of Zorro (movie)

Life Of Pi (movie)

Lincoln (movie)

My Cousin Vinny (movie)

The Other Guys (movie)

The Other Guys En Español (movie)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (movie)

Predator (movie)

Predator 2 (movie)

Predators (movie)

The Predator (movie)

The Princess Bride (movie)

Prometheus (movie)

Pulp Fiction (movie)

Sideways (movie)

The Social Network (movie)

The Wrestler (movie)

Think Like A Man Too En Español (movie)

Think Like a Man Too (movie)

The Truman Show (movie)

3:10 to Yuma (movie)

True Grit (movie)

The Ugly Truth En Español (movie)

The Ugly Truth (movie)

Unbreakable (movie)

Wadjda (movie)

War Horse (movie)

Welcome To The Rileys (movie)

Whatever Works En Español (movie)

Whatever Works (movie)

Wild Target (movie)



Arriving on March 2

The Oscars

Love Again (movie)

Love Again En Español (movie)



Arriving on March 3

Sensory Overload (movie)



Arriving on March 4

The Gutter (movie)



Arriving on March 6

Deli Boys season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on March 7

The Banger Sisters (movie)

Classified (movie)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (movie)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (movie)

The Inner Portrait (movie)

Notes On A Scandal (movie)



Arriving on March 8

Babylon (movie)

Babylon En Español (movie)



Arriving on March 10

American Idol season 8 Premiere (TV show)

The $100,000 Pyramid season 8 Premiere (TV show)

The Benefactor (movie)

Ca$h (movie)

Hesher (movie)



Arriving on March 11

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (documentary)

New Life (movie)



Arriving on March 12

Murai In Love season 1 (TV show)

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 (TV show)

The Conners seasons 1-5 (TV show)



Arriving on March 13

Control Freak (movie)

After the First 48 season 9B (TV show)

American Godfathers: The Five Families season 1 (TV show)

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith season 1 (TV show)

Lifetime Presents Women Making History season 1 (TV show)

Parents Gone Wild season 1 (TV show)

Pawn Stars: Best Of season 5 (TV show)

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers season 1 (TV show)

The First 48 season 26 (TV show)

The Boston Strangler (movie)

The First 48: Critical Minutes (TV show)

Monster Hunter (movie)

Stepmom from Hell (movie)



Arriving on March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (TV show)

Fight Club (movie)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (movie)

The Last Of The Mohicans (movie)

The Prestige (movie)

True Lies (movie)



Arriving on March 15

Premonition (movie)

Premonition En Español (movie)

The Roundup: No Way Out (movie)

The Roundup: Punishment (movie)



Arriving on March 17

The Sabrina Soto Show season 1 (TV show)

Anora (movie)



Arriving on March 18

Carol (movie)

Exhibiting Forgiveness (movie)



Arriving on March 19

Gannibal season 2 (TV show)

Good American Family (TV show)

Hyper Knife (TV show)

Tokyo Revengers season 2B (TV show)

Magi seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Rega Crimson season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on March 20

O’Dessa (movie)

My Strange Arrest season 2 (TV show)

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys season 1 (TV show)

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition season 1 (TV show)

Rachael Ray in Tuscany season 1 (TV show)

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains (movie)



Arriving on March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy season 1 (TV show)

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on March 22

The Jesus Music (documentary)



Arriving on March 23

The Machine (movie)

The Machine En Español (movie)



Arriving on March 24

Wildflower (movie)



Arriving on March 25

Big Boys season 3 (TV show)

Dandelion (movie)



Arriving on March 26

The Conners season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on March 27

The Conners season 8 (TV show)

Alone season 11 (TV show)

Biography: WWE Legends season 4 (TV show)

Find My Country House season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on March 28

Chosen Family (movie)

The Line (movie)



Arriving on March 31

The Fable season 1 (TV show)

Alex Cross (movie)

Bachelorette (movie)