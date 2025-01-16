Hulu drops full trailer for A Thousand Blows and Stephen Graham's performance already has me hooked

Hulu has released the official trailer for A Thousand Blows giving us a better look at what to expect

The all-star cast includes Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Malachi Kirby

The series will be released on Hulu and Disney Plus on February 21

If you were a fan of the hit period drama Peaky Blinders, you won't want to miss Steven Knight's latest series which now has an official trailer. Actor Stephen Graham gave quite a memorable performance as Hayden Stagg in the beloved series, and he looks like he's about to showcase another brilliant role if this trailer is anything to go by. Here, he plays a criminal kingpin and notorious boxer, and honestly, I'm already a little scared of him!

The series will debut on Hulu in the US and elsewhere on Disney Plus on February 21. With the trailer already hooking me in, I won't be surprised if we need to update our best Disney Plus shows and best Hulu shows round-ups, giving A Thousand Blows a space. It's still too early to say, of course, so for now, just sit back and enjoy this very gritty trailer. Warning, there's a lot of violence!

What do we know about A Thousand Blows?

The gritty new series follows two friends from Jamaica, who find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of 1880s London's East End so you can expect plenty of action scenes just like Knight's other work! Previously, we noted that the series stars a Black Mirror actor who looks unrecognizable as well as some other great names like Erin Doherty who starred as Princess Anne in Netflix's royal biopic The Crown, and Francis Lovehall from the Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air.

We don't have long to wait until the new series arrives, but if you are looking to make the most of your Hulu or Disney Plus subscriptions, we've put together the best Hulu movies and best Disney Plus movies you can enjoy right now.

