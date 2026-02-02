This super-fast Wi-Fi 6 router is over half price right now — TP-Link Archer AX11000 is just $170, but you'll need to be quick

If your home Wi-Fi is struggling to keep up with modern demands, it’s time for an upgrade, and I’ve found an amazing deal here -the TP-Link Archer Ax11000 Wireless Router is now $170 (was $350) at Newegg.

But you'll need to use the code BGSF325 to get that full discount.

Routers are easy to ignore when the Wi-Fi seems fine, but they’re often the reason slowdowns, dropouts, and buffering start creeping in.

And this router is already discounted to $240, but when you use that coupon code, you can shave an extra $70 off the asking price, making it a genuinely unmissable deal.

Today's top wireless router deal

Save 51% ($180) TP-Link Archer Ax11000 Wireless Router: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Newegg The TP-Link Archer AX11000 is a high-end Wi-Fi 6 router with tri-band speeds over 10Gbps, a 2.5Gbps WAN port, eight Gigabit LAN ports, and USB-A and USB-C connections. A quad-core CPU keeps busy networks stable, while OFDMA helps reduce congestion when lots of devices are online. For the full discount, remember to use the code BGSF325

The Archer AX11000 is built to handle busy homes and small offices with lots of connected devices. It’s a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router capable of combined speeds of over 10Gbps, split across three bands: two 5GHz bands and a 2.4GHz band.

In real-world terms, that means smoother streaming, faster downloads, and far less slowdown when multiple people are online at the same time.

You get a 2.5Gbps WAN port, eight Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, and both USB-A and USB-C ports for network storage or peripherals. That makes it a good fit for anywhere with desktop PCs, consoles, NAS devices, or anyone running a wired-heavy setup alongside Wi-Fi.

Under the hood, a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU with additional co-processors keeps traffic moving efficiently, while features like OFDMA help reduce latency and improve performance when lots of devices are connected.

Setup is straightforward too, with Bluetooth-assisted configuration through the Tether app, so you don’t need to be a networking expert to get it up and running.

Security is covered with a lifetime subscription to TP-Link’s HomeCare protection, which adds network-level safeguards for connected devices and accounts.

At $169.99 after the coupon, this is a fantastic router for the money and easily one of the best value deals around right now.

