Kill Bill Vol.1 and Kill Bill. Vol 2 are coming to Hulu on February 1.

How has it almost been a month since we rung in the new year? Looking back, Hulu made sure that your January was far from dry with a packed list of new movies and shows to fuel another year of quality streaming. As for next month, Hulu is upholding its status as one of the best streaming services with another strong list of new titles in February 2025.

With over 60 titles arriving on February 1 alone, there's no doubt that a number of its new movies will be more than eligible for a spot on our list of best Hulu movies, and of course I'll be adding Kill Bill Vol.1 and Kill Bill Vol.2. But new movies aren't the only highlight of Hulu's February 2025 schedule, you can also expect to see new TV shows landing over the course of the next 28 days including all four seasons of the '90s drama New York Undercover, and the season six premiere of reality TV moguls The Kardashians.

So, while you make it through the last remaining titles in your new Hulu movies watchlist from January, now's an ideal time to start narrowing down the titles you want to tick off February 2025 with from the full list below.

Everything new on Hulu in February 2025

Arriving on February 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 (TV show)

Boruto episodes 211-293 (TV show)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny season 1 (TV show)

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy season 1 (TV show)

Naruto Shippuden episodes 474-485 (TV show)

Are We There Yet? (movie)

Are We There Yet? En Español (movie)

The Art of Self-Defense (movie)

Bend It Like Beckham (movie)

Billy Madison (movie)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (movie)

Date Movie (movie)

Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales! (movie)

Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure (movie)

Easy A (movie)

First Daughter (movie)

The Fortress (movie)

Fortress: Sniper's Eye (movie)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (movie)

Gnomeo & Juliet (movie)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (movie)

Hope Floats (movie)

Isle Of Dogs (movie)

Jack And Jill (movie)

Just Married (movie)

Just My Luck (movie)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (movie)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (movie)

Land of the Lost (movie)

The Last Song (movie)

Life or Something Like It (movie)

Man on Fire (movie)

Mona Lisa Smile (movie)

Monster In-Law (movie)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (movie)

The Mummy (movie)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (movie)

My Name Is Khan (movie)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (movie)

Nightride (movie)

No Strings Attached (movie)

Nomadland (movie)

The Notebook (movie)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (movie)

Say Anything (movie)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (movie)

Sleeping With The Enemy (movie)

The Switch (movie)

Taken (movie)

Taken 3 (movie)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (movie)

Thank You For Smoking (movie)

There's Something About Mary (movie)

Titanic (movie)

Total Recall (movie)

Touch Of Pink (movie)

Truth (movie)

27 Dresses (movie)

Ultraviolet (movie)

Wendy (movie)

What Happens In Vegas (movie)

What's Love Got To Do With It (movie)

When A Man Loves A Woman (movie)

When In Rome (movie)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (movie)

Win Win (movie)

You Again (movie)

You've Got Mail (movie)

Arriving on February 3

New York Undercover seasons 1-4 (TV show)

Kill (movie)

Arriving on February 4

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert season 1 (TV show)

Sistas seasons 1-5 (TV show)

The Oval seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Warning (movie)

Arriving on February 5

My Best Friend's An Animal series premiere (TV show)

In the Summers (movie)

Arriving on February 6

The Kardashians season 6 premiere (TV show)

Biography: WWE Legends season 4 (TV show)

Secrets of the Hells Angels season 1 (TV show)

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story (movie)



Arriving on February 7

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (TV show)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (TV show)

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (TV show)

Beloved (movie)

Black Nativity (movie)

Brown Sugar (movie)

Fresh Kills (movie)

He Got Game (movie)

I Think I Love My Wife (movie)

Just Wright (movie)

Winner (movie)

Arriving on February 10

Another Round (movie)

The Atlanta Child Murders (movie)

Endings, Beginnings (movie)

Happy Valley (movie)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (movie)

So Undercover (movie)



Arriving on February 11

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (TV show)

Muslim Matchmaker season 1 (TV show)

Omni Loop (movie)

Rise of the Footsolider (movie)



Arriving on February 12

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida) two-episode premiere

The Pope's Exorcist (movie)



Arriving on February 13

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius documentary premiere

Einstein Challenge season 1 (TV show)

How Disney Built America season 1 (TV show)

Married at First Sight season 17 (TV show)



Arriving on February 14

Baggage Claim (movie)

The Fault In Our Stars (movie)

Great Expectations (movie)



Arriving on February 15

Cake Wars season 6 (TV show)

Cutthroat Kitchen seasons 10-11 (TV show)

Dr. Pimple Popper seasons 3-4 (TV show)

Extreme Homes seasons 3-4 (TV show)

Hidden Potential season 101 (TV show)

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End season 1 (TV show)

The Last Alaskans season 3 (TV show)

Man vs. Wild season 7 (TV show)

Most Terrifying Places in America season 2 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life seasons 4-5 (TV show)

My Strange Addiction seasons 2-3 (TV show)

NASA's Unexplained Files seasons 3-4 (TV show)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta seasons 8-9 (TV show)

Supermarket Stakeout seasons 4-5 (TV show)

Tanked seasons 1, 5 and 8 (TV show)



Arriving on February 16

The Night Before (movie)



Arriving on February 18

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer season 1 (TV show)

Bad Genius (movie)



Arriving on February 20

Pawn Stars Do America season 2 (TV show)

The UnXplained Special Presentation season 1B (TV show)

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe season 1 (TV show)

Have You Seen My Son? (movie)



Arriving on February 21

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate (TV show)

Things Will Be Different (movie)



Arriving on February 24

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (movie)



Arriving on February 25

Ghostlight (movie)



Arriving on February 26

Shoresy season 4 (TV show)

Big George Foreman (movie)



Arriving on February 27

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (TV show)

Customer Wars season 4 (TV show)

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson season 1 (TV show)

Neighborhood Wars season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on February 28

Dead Money (movie)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (TV show)

John Crist: I Got Questions (TV show)

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (TV show)

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (TV show)

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents - Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home? (TV show)