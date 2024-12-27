Now that 2025 is upon us that means one thing: new year, new movies. And that's not just subject to brand new cinema releases, as Hulu has a range of exciting new titles arriving in January 2025, and we'd expect nothing less from one of the best streaming services.

Joining the array of best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows is yet another mix of TV specials and movie franchises from action thriller John Wick, to the horror series Insidious and even the Paul Blart movies. Like clockwork, most of Hulu's January titles will be available to stream on January 1, meaning that you can jump straight into tailoring your 2025 movie wish lists.

What's great about Hulu's monthly lists is the range of genres it packs, so whether you're more of a sci-fi buff or you prefer a simple comedy you know Hulu will have it.

Everything new on Hulu in January 2025

Arriving on January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere (TV show)

Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together season 1 (TV show)

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts season 1 (TV show)

After Earth (movie)

American Psycho (movie)

The Devil's Own (movie)

The Devil's Own En Español (movie)

Dirty Grandpa (movie)

Empire Records (movie)

Ender's Game (movie)

The Great Debaters (movie)

Heat (movie)

Insidious (movie)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (movie)

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (movie)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (movie)

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (movie)

The Intouchables (movie)

John Wick (movie)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (movie)

John Wick: Chapter 3 (movie)

The King of Comedy (movie)

Little Manhattan (movie)

Man of the House (movie)

Man of the House En Español (movie)

Mr. Deeds (movie)

Pacific Rim (movie)

Paddington (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (movie)

Shutter (movie)

Sorry to Bother You (movie)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (movie)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español (movie)

Threesome (movie)

The Town (movie)

To Rome with Love (movie)

The Walk (movie)

xXx (movie)

xXx En Español (movie)

xXx: State of the Union (movie)

xXx: State of the Union En Español (movie)



Arriving on January 2

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere (TV show)

American Pickers season 25 (TV show)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart season 1 (TV show)

The Butcher season 1 (TV show)

Dark Side of the 90s season 3 (TV show)

My City's Just Not That Into Me season 1 (TV show)

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 3

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition series premiere (TV show)

Animal Control season 3 Premiere (TV show)

Going Dutch series premiere (TV show)

Mother's Instinct (movie)



Arriving on January 7

Dead Pixels seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Stopmotion (movie)



Arriving on January 8

The Rookie season 7 (TV show)

Will Trent season 3 (TV show)

Doc series premiere (TV show)

Ishura season 2 (TV show)

Fall (movie)

65 (movie)



Arriving on January 9

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 (TV show)

Shifting Gears season 1 (TV show)

Biography: Alice Cooper season 1 (TV show)

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh season 1 (TV show)

Biography: Jeff Dunham - Talking Heads season 1 (TV show)

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy - Stand Up Guy season 1 (TV show)

Booked: First Day In season 2 (TV show)

Extreme Builds season 1 (TV show)

Interrogation Files season 1 (TV show)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 1 (TV show)

More Power season 1 (TV show)

My Hero Academia season 7, episodes 148-159 (TV show)

Kitchen Nightmares season premiere (TV show)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 (TV show)

Dance First (movie)

65 En Español (movie)



Arriving on January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing season premiere (TV show)

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (TV show)

American Star (movie)



Arriving on January 12

The Silent Hour (movie)



Arriving on January 13

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun season 2 premiere (TV show)

Biography: WWE Legends season 2 (TV show)

The First 48 season 25 (TV show)

The Mega-Brands That Built America season 2 (TV show)

Murder at the Motel season 1 (TV show)

Quarter Ton Teen season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 14

My Penguin Friend (movie)



Arriving on January 15

Unmasked season 1 (TV show)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers special premiere (TV show)

The Bad Shepard (movie)



Arriving on January 20

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 21

Rurouni Kenshin season 1 (TV show)

Sleep (movie)



Arriving on January 22

Whiskey on the Rocks season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 23

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 1-2 (TV show)

Persona5 the Animation season 1 (TV show)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion season 4 (TV show)

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 24

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (movie)

Arcadian (movie)

City of Dreams (movie)



Arriving on January 28

Paradise series premiere (TV show)

The Bachelor season 29 premiere (TV show)

Humane (movie)



Arriving on January 30

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes season 3A (TV show)

The Food That Built America season 5 (TV show)

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 31

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes season 1 (TV show)

Scamanda series premiere (TV show)

Take Cover (movie)