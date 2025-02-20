Everything leaving Hulu in March 2025
Next month, Hulu is having a major clean up
As March dawns on us, that can only mean one thing; another wave of movies and shows are lined up to leave Hulu in March 2025. Though we love Hulu and uphold it as one of the best streaming services, this is its slight downside however, it makes up for it by adding more movies and shows than what it subtracts.
Luckily the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows are more often than not untouched, and the same goes for the titles leaving Hulu in March 2025. Movies bear the brunt of those getting the chop and, thankfully, they're not the big blockbuster titles we love to stream. Instead, Hulu is getting rid of lesser-known titles with a large majority of them having rather poor Rotten Tomatoes scores. By the sounds of it, Hulu is pulling a Marie Condo and having a major clear-out of titles that simply no longer spark joy.
Everything leaving Hulu in March 2025
Leaving on March 1
Rubikon (movie)
Leaving on March 2
Simulant (movie)
Leaving on March 3
Benedetta (movie)
Leaving on March 4
Lantern’s Lane (movie)
Leaving on March 5
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mark, Mary & Some Other People (movie)
Leaving on March 6
97 Minutes (movie)
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (movie)
Leaving on March 7
India Sweets and Spices (movie)
Leaving on March 11
Multiverse (movie)
Leaving on March 14
Bad Therapy (movie)
Bayou Caviar (movie)
Changeland (movie)
Flux Gourmet (movie)
Wetlands (movie)
You Can’t Kill Meme (movie)
You Laugh But It’s True (movie)
Leaving on March 15
Official Competition (movie)
Leaving on March 16
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (movie)
Leaving on March 18
Captains of Za’atari (movie)
Manifest West (movie)
Leaving on March 22
Section 8 (movie)
Leaving on March 24
Arts, Beats & Lyrics (documentary)
Leaving on March 25
American Siege (movie)
Mass (movie)
Leaving on March 31
Insomnium (movie)
Night Raiders (movie)
Snakehead (movie)
You might also like
- Nosferatu is getting a streaming release on Peacock and I'm so excited to watch the extended cut
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally raced its way onto Paramount Plus, and I'm gutted that I won't be able to stream it
- Oscar-nominated animation Flow is streaming on Max – here are 5 similar movies on Netflix, Hulu and more with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Everything new on Hulu in March 2025 – including Sean Baker's Oscar-nominated drama Anora
A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot could be headed to Hulu, and I’m both excited and nervous for the return of my favorite TV show