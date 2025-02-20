As March dawns on us, that can only mean one thing; another wave of movies and shows are lined up to leave Hulu in March 2025. Though we love Hulu and uphold it as one of the best streaming services, this is its slight downside however, it makes up for it by adding more movies and shows than what it subtracts.

Luckily the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows are more often than not untouched, and the same goes for the titles leaving Hulu in March 2025. Movies bear the brunt of those getting the chop and, thankfully, they're not the big blockbuster titles we love to stream. Instead, Hulu is getting rid of lesser-known titles with a large majority of them having rather poor Rotten Tomatoes scores. By the sounds of it, Hulu is pulling a Marie Condo and having a major clear-out of titles that simply no longer spark joy.

Everything leaving Hulu in March 2025

Leaving on March 1

Rubikon (movie)



Leaving on March 2

Simulant (movie)



Leaving on March 3

Benedetta (movie)



Leaving on March 4

Lantern’s Lane (movie)



Leaving on March 5

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark, Mary & Some Other People (movie)



Leaving on March 6

97 Minutes (movie)

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (movie)



Leaving on March 7

India Sweets and Spices (movie)



Leaving on March 11

Multiverse (movie)



Leaving on March 14

Bad Therapy (movie)

Bayou Caviar (movie)

Changeland (movie)

Flux Gourmet (movie)

Wetlands (movie)

You Can’t Kill Meme (movie)

You Laugh But It’s True (movie)



Leaving on March 15

Official Competition (movie)



Leaving on March 16

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (movie)



Leaving on March 18

Captains of Za’atari (movie)

Manifest West (movie)



Leaving on March 22

Section 8 (movie)



Leaving on March 24

Arts, Beats & Lyrics (documentary)



Leaving on March 25

American Siege (movie)

Mass (movie)



Leaving on March 31

Insomnium (movie)

Night Raiders (movie)

Snakehead (movie)