5 new Hulu movies in March with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu is getting ready for the spring months for sure, and its list of new titles for March 2025 is one of the most exciting schedules I've seen so far. In addition to the Oscar-winning movies coming to the service next month, Hulu is bringing more titles with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, including Sean Baker's most recent drama Anora (2024).

On the one hand, I'm excited to finally catch one of the best movies of 2024 on one of the best streaming services this month. But on the other hand, there are four others that are not to be missed, including rom-coms, crime comedies, and dramas.

The Truman Show (1998)

RT score: 94%

Director: Peter Weir

Age rating: PG

Length: 102 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

An easy five-star watch for me, The Truman Show is everything I want from a movie. It makes me laugh, it makes me cry, and a captivating socio-political satire. It's easily one of my favorite movies of all time.

Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) is the most famous person in the world, and he doesn't even know it. Since birth, his entire life has been documented and broadcast to the world in the form a TV show from a set he believes to be his home town. Controlled by producer Christof (Ed Harris), he orchestrates Truman's every move and dictates every event within his life. When Truman starts to sense that something is up, he unravels the truth of his reality TV show life and is left with the tough decision whether to stay put, or escape.

Anora (2024)

RT score: 94%

Director: Sean Baker

Age rating: R

Length: 139 minutes

Arriving on: March 17

Anora is just one of the 10 movies nominated for the 2025 Best Picture Oscar, and up until now Sean Baker's drama hasn't been available on streaming. When it lands on Hulu on March 17, you can bet that I'll be getting comfortable on the couch with my popcorn at the ready.

After his successes with Tangerine (2015), The Florida Project (2017), and Red Rocket (2021), Anora is a comedy-drama with a modern rags-to-riches story. Young sex worker Ani (Mikey Madison) resides in Brooklyn, New York City whose normal life is injected when she meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a notorious Russian oligarch. When the two get married impulsively, the news of their marriage reaches his family back in Russia and as a result, his parents enlist the help of brutal henchman to track them down and force them to end the marriage.

American Hustle (2013)

RT score: 92%

Director: David O. Russell

Age rating: R

Length: 138 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Crime and comedy can be hit or miss in cinema, but David O. Russell's American Hustle checks all the boxes with a powerful ensemble cast. Based on the Abscam sting operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) are forced to work for FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper). Thrust into the dangerous world of powerbrokers, their mission is to aid DiMaso in taking down a corrupt politician.

Brooklyn (2015)

RT score: 97%

Director: John Crowley

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 112 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

If you're a fan of period dramas and Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn is one to add to your list when it arrives on Hulu on March 1. This is one that I haven't had the chance to watch yet, but being a fan of Ronan in Greta Gerwig's Little Women (2019), what could go wrong with Brooklyn?

Irish immigrant Eilis Lace (Saoirse Ronan) lands in New York City in the 1950s after making a decision to find work away from her small home town of Enniscorthy. Struck with homesickness at first, this quickly fades when a romance sparks between Eilis and Brooklyn local Tony (Emory Cohen), but her life back in Ireland catches up with her, and she's torn when she's faced with choosing between two countries.

High Fidelity (2000)

RT score: 91%

Director: Stephen Frears

Age rating: R

Length: 113 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Before it was adapted into one of the best Hulu shows, High Fidelity was first a '90s novel which was then adapted for the screen in 2000. Combining themes of identity with music fandom, Stephen Frears' rom-com packs a mighty cast with John Cusack, Jack Black, Catherine Zeta-Jones, just to name a few.

Owner of a Chicago-based record store Rob Gordon (Cusack) is a music fanatic, list-maker, and hopeless romantic, who has found himself at the receiving end of et another break-up when his girlfriend Laura (Iben Hjejle) ends their relationship. Eager to get to the bottom of why he's never landed a secure relationship, he recalls his five break-ups to find a reason for his unsuccessful attempts at romance.