5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (February 17)

Once again, we're back with some great movie recommendations to watch across the best free streaming services. Whether you're looking for some great horror or big blockbusters, you don't have to break the bank if you want to watch something great this week.

If none of the new movies or existing content catalogs on some of the best streaming services take your fancy and you're looking to save money by ditching some subscriptions, I've put together some great titles you can enjoy for free – if you can handle a few ad breaks!

Here are my top free movie recommendations to stream for this week.

Titane (Tubi, Kanopy)

TITANE Trailer | TIFF 2021 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 13 July 2021

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Julia Ducournau

Main cast: Vincent Lindon, Agathe Rousselle,Garance Marillier, Laïs Salameh

There's a ton of great body horror at the moment, whether it's The Substance or Severance season 2's eerie new opening titles, but if you're looking for something really out there then Titane is a must watch.

It's surreal and you'll watch some scenes through your hands, no doubt, but it's certainly a thrill ride that I've been recommending to everyone for years. It's one of those movies that's also a nightmare to give a proper plot for without people looking at you confused so, look, just watch the trailer!

It's also an ambitious debut for actress Agathe Rousselle, an actress and former model who has definitely made a statement here. I'd love to see her in even more horror going forward, I'm crossing my fingers for that.

Cabaret (Tubi)

Cabaret (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Release date: February 13, 1972

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Bob Fosse

Main cast: Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Helmut Griem, Marisa Berenson, Joel Grey

Here's one for fans of classic musicals, if you're really not here for the body horror! The fabulous Cabaret is streaming for free on Tubi, and it comes highly recommended from me, even as someone who isn't a huge musicals fan so you can interpret that however you'd like.

It was a huge success too, securing multiple Academy Awards including Best Actress for Liza Minnelli and Best Director for Bob Fosse. Though it missed out on the coveted Best Picture prize that year, it still received plenty of acclaim.

This excellent movie is set in a seedy cabaret called the Kit Kat Klub, telling the story of two doomed romances taking place against the emergence of anti-Semitism and fascism in Germany.

Total Recall (Pluto TV)

Release date: June 1, 1990

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Main cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Michael Ironside

If you can't get enough of Arnie movies, Total Recall is up there with one of his best; just take a look at that impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. This one's sure to satisfy any action cravings you might have, sometimes we want to sit back and watch some great fight scenes after all.

The movie's based on a Philip K. Dick story, much like Blade Runner, and it's definitely nice to see so many of his tales have been adapted very well indeed. Here, we follow Schwarzenegger's Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who receives an implanted memory of a fantastical adventure on Mars, but soon a darker truth is revealed about who he really is. As it happens, his life used to be way more interesting than just doing construction.

Django Unchained (Pluto TV)

Django Unchained Official Trailer #1 (2012) Quentin Tarantino Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: January 18, 2013

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Length: 165 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Main cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins

Quentin Tarantino is a divisive filmmaker and Django Unchained was no exception. But I think it's brilliant, especially Leonardo DiCaprio's particularly unhinged performance, and you can decide for yourself now that it's streaming on Pluto TV.

There's a huge cast attached here, led by Jamie Foxx and also starring Fallout season 2's Walton Goggins in a great role, as always. While yes, it is a very difficult subject matter, this movie is definitely a conversation starter and one that every cinephile should see at least once. Ultimately, it follows a slave who trains under a German bounty hunter, hoping he can reunite with his wife.

Gladiator (Pluto TV)

GLADIATOR | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 5, 2000

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Length: 155 minutes (extended version is 171 minutes)

Director: Ridley Scott

Main cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi

With news that Gladiator II is now streaming on Paramount Plus, you might want to revisit the original. Ridley Scott's iconic movie is completely free to watch, and it might entice you to try out a new subscription to watch the second one, you'll have to be the judge of that.

This historical epic is widely quoted and referenced, and with an all-star cast led by Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, it's hard to find fault with it. If you need further convincing, it was the second-highest-grossing film at the time of release, and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, so it had everyone talking.