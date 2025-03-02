7 Oscar-winning movies new to Hulu in March 2025

The 2025 Oscars marks the most important award ceremony in the film industry, and this month you'll be able to stream the entire thing on Hulu as part of its March 2025 schedule. Right now, you can stream all 10 of the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees on the best streaming services, but Hulu is taking it another step further but adding seven Oscar winning movies a day before the ceremony itself on March 2.

Whether they've taken home Oscars for acting, writing, film editing, or sound mixing, each of the movies I've selected have made a big impression on movie fans and the toughest critics alike. All of them are due to land on Hulu on March 1 which, in theory, doesn't give a lot of time to crack down on them all before the 2025 ceremony, but at least you can keep the Oscars fire burning in the days after.

The Social Network (2010)

Director: David Fincher

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 120 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

David Fincher's biographical movie on the creation of Facebook just missed out on the Best Picture Oscar, but it didn't go home empty handed and walked away with three awards including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. This is one of Fincher's movies that I have yet to log into my Letterboxd diary, so it's coming at the perfect time ahead of this year's Academy Awards.

Based on the book which helped it achieve its writing Oscar, The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, The Social Network is a retelling of how then-Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) created a social networking site that would later become Facebook. What starts off as a small passion project evolves into a media giant, earning Zuckerberg that status of being one of the youngest billionaires ever. His fame and financial success sky-rockets, but this is threatened when he finds himself at the butt of two major lawsuits.

Birdman (2014)

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Age rating: R

Length: 119 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Birdman is one of those movies where I couldn't take my eyes away from the screen, and I'm not the only one who thinks so. Out of its nine Oscar nominations Birdman took home only three awards, but they were the biggest of the night; Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and the biggest trophy of them all, Best Picture.

A striking story about identity and the gap between Hollywood and Broadway, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's drama follows washed-up movie actor Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), a former superhero star whose career is in the midst of a downward spiral. When the opportunity to star in a big-scale Broadway show, he jumps at the chance with the hope that it will revive his career in entertainment and help him prove to the world that he's a serious artist with more to offer. Riggan quickly succumbs to the new-found pressures of Broadway when one of his actors is injured which leaves him no choice but to fill the role with actor Mike (Edward Norton), who is determined to shake up the one thing that could thrust Riggan back into the spotlight.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Director: Taika Waititi

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 108 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two acting performances at the 2020 Oscars; one for Best Actress for Marriage Story (2019), and one for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit (2019). Although she didn't bring home the bacon for either, Jojo Rabbit didn't go home empty handed as Taika Waititi accepted the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

10 year-old Johannes "Jojo" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) is part of the Hitler Youth organization and often engages in conversation with his imaginary friend - Adolf Hitler himself. Living with his single mother Rosie (Johansson), he discovers that she has been hiding a young Jewish girl Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Confused, the movie follows Jojo as he questions his beliefs against the jarring interruptions of his imaginary friend.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Director: Bryan Singer

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 135 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

While I can see how Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) fits into the 'Oscar-bait biopic' lane, I had an adequate experience when watching it and enjoyed its detailed sound editing and mixing which, in addition to Rami Malek's Best Actor win, was recognised with respective Oscars as well as Best Film Editing. The year after Malek's win, Renee Zellweger took home Best Actress for her performance as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy (2019), so there's your proof that the Academy has a soft spot for biographical pictures.

In an account depicting the life and legacy of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Freddie Mercury (Malek) joins a failing band in 1970 who go on to become Queen. The band go on to achieve a level of fame beyond what they dreamed, selling out venues and breaking records. Between their formation and their unforgettable set at Live Aid in 1985, the movie documents the highs, and very low lows of one of the greatest acts in music.

LA Confidential (1997)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Age rating: R

Length: 136 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Curtis Hanson's neo-noir crime drama secured the Oscars for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger. While it only scored two awards out of its nine nominations, it became one of few movies to win at the 'Big Four' critics awards, comprised of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics, and the New York Film Critics' Circle.

In 1950s Los Angeles, three policemen take on the case of an unsolved murder each with their own personal motives. Detective Lieutenant Exley (Guy Pearce) is fuelled with motivation to avenge his father's murderer, while Sergeant Vincennes (Kevin Spacey) works with tabloid mogul Sid (Danny Devito) by slipping private information. Lesser-known actor at the time Russell Crowe stars as the third law enforcer, a victim of a scandal relating to Exley.

Crazy Heart (2009)

Director: Scott Cooper

Age rating: R

Length: 112 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

A powerful movie about stardom, romance, and struggles with addiction, if you enjoyed Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born (2018) then I'd suggest you revisit Scott Cooper's Crazy Heart, winner of the Best Actress Oscar for Jeff Bridges and recipient of the award for Best Original Song.

Fading country music artist Bad Blake (Bridges) has spent the majority of his career boozing resulting in far too many wasted days. Now a struggling alcoholic, his downfall has resulted him in taking up small gigs in local bars and clubs, a downgrade to the larger venues he's used to playing. At one of his local gigs he meets reporter Jean Craddock (Maggie Gyllenhaal) who's developing a story on him. Inspiring him to turn his life around, their bond grows stronger, but becomes increasingly fragile when he hits a wall that could destroy his new-found happiness.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Director: Gus Van Sant

Age rating: R

Length: 126 minutes

Arriving on: March 1

Another movie that received a wave of nominations at the Oscars was Gus Van Sant's drama about a mathematical genius, receiving Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams as his therapist and Best Screenplay for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon - both of whom also star in the movie.

Will Hunting (Damon) works as a janitor at MIT but has a remarkable talent for mathematics. His genius-level IQ is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard) when he solves a graduate level math problem, making his mission to take the young man under his wing and help him reach his full potential. Things take a turn for the worst when Will is arrested for attacking a police officer and as a result, Lambeau bargains a deal with him in exchange for a promise that he seeks help from therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).