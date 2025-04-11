7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (April 11)

Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in The Last of Us season 2, which premieres this weekend

Another weekend has arrived – and, if you're a TV aficionado, you've got lots of new content to watch.

Indeed, this week's streaming list is full of top tier TV suggestions, with no fewer than four (!) excellent shows making their long-awaited returns on some of the world's best streaming services. If you're after some new movies to watch at home this weekend, though, you'll just have to make do with the latest Amazon Movie Original.

But that's enough of a preamble. Read on to find out what's worth watching over the next few days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Last of Us season 2 (Max/Sky)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

One of the best Max shows, not to mention the most-watched HBO TV Original in years, is back on our screens this weekend. After a two-year-plus hiatus, The Last of Us TV show is ready to rip out our hearts once more with its second season.

I could tell you more about The Last of Us' sophomore season, but that would ruin its biggest surprises (well, if you haven't played its video game namesake). If you want some spoiler-free/spoiler-light details, my hub about The Last of Us season 2 is your one-stop shop for said information. Want to learn more about who's joining Ellie and Joel this time around? My season 2 cast and character guide is also worth a read.

Season 2 premieres in the US this Sunday (April 13). UK and Australian viewers can check it out on Monday (April 14). As for where you can stream it, US and Australian audiences will need to boot up Max, while UK patrons will need to sign into Sky Atlantic. – TP

Black Mirror season 7 (Netflix)

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Black Mirror season 7 has arrived on Netflix and I'm excited to see people's responses to this one. Anthology shows can be a real mixed bag and this one is no exception – take a look at my Black Mirror season 7 episodes ranked piece to see why.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's definitely an intriguing entry into the program's growing dystopian library. Indeed, season 7 is home to Black Mirror's first-ever episodic sequel, which is a route I never thought it would go down. On top of that, there's a Bandersnatch spin-off for fans of the interactive movie to enjoy.

Despite its hit-and-miss seasonal nature, you can't ignore the impact Black Mirror continues to have. Definitely one that deserves its spot on our best Netflix shows round up. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Doctor Who season 2 (Disney+/BBC One)

SEASON 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER #2 | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

Searching for more family-friendly sci-fi? Doctor Who is the program for you. The British institution returns for its second season (that's season 15, for those of you who've been watching since its 2005 reboot) on Disney+ internationally and BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK.

This time, Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor is joined by Varada Sethu's Belinda 'Bel' Chandra for more wibbly wobbly timey-wimey adventures across all of time and space. To see if one of the best Disney+ shows' latest premiere is worth watching, check out my Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 review. – TP

G20 (Prime Video)

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Is there anything Viola Davis can't do? Whether she's teaching people how to get away with murder in, well, How to get Away with Murder, or enjoying some comic book action in The Suicide Squad, she's also booked and busy.

This time, she's playing the US president (as she deserves, honestly) in an alternate Prime Video-based reality. So far, G20 has been met with mixed reviews, so it won't be appearing on our best Prime Video movies round up any time soon.

Still, if you're in the mood for an action flick on Amazon's streaming service, there are worse options out there. – LB

Hacks season 4 (Max)

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Well, aren't Max subscribers spoilt this week? Not only are they The Last of Us season 2, but also the return of HBO's Emmy award-winning comedy drama Hacks.

The show's fourth season sees Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder reprise their roles as Deborah Vance and Ava in a tense new installment that'll pick up right where season 3 ended. Indeed, we last saw the duo set up their late night show and this new season will see them try to get it off the ground.

The first two episodes are out now, but there'll be another eight in the weeks ahead. As one of the most-anticipated shows coming to Max in April, I don't doubt that this will an instant hit with fans. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV+)

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Trust Apple to be the one that tempts Jon Hamm back into a leading role on the small screen. Since retiring Don Draper in Mad Men, we haven't seen Hamm appear in another show, but that's changed with the debut on Your Friends & Neighbors arrive on Apple TV+.

The comedy-drama sees Hamm play a divorced and broke hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from his neighbors, but the secrets he uncovers are a lot more dangerous than he could've ever thought. It's not going to end after one season either, because Apple TV+ has already renewed the series, so I'd be surprised if this doesn't land a spot in our best Apple TV+ shows guide. – AS

Good American Family (Disney+)

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

After landing on Hulu earlier this year, Good American Family joins the growing list of Disney+ thrillers, and while it doesn't reach the heights of Paradise, I still enjoyed it.

That'll be a controversial stance, admittedly, due to it 48% Rotten Tomatoes critical score. So, I'm expecting it to be met with some seriously mixed audience reviews when more people have streamed it.

Many people have pointed out it has similar vibes to the (often ridiculous) horror movie Orphan, though, so, if you had a good time with that you might enjoy Good American Family. – LB

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Hulu shows, best Paramount+ movies, and best Prime Video shows.