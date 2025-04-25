7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (April 25)

April 2025 is slowly starting to wind down. But, before it makes way for May, there are a number of great looking new movies and shows you'll want to watch over this month's final weekend.

Disney+ and Netflix lead the pack with two new offerings apiece, but there are other options to choose from on some of the world's other leading streaming services. So, from the final seasons of two unmissable TV series to the debut of some engrossing film genre fare, here's what you'll want to stream before Monday arrives. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Andor season 2 (Disney+)

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The best Star Wars show, not to mention the highest-rated Lucasfilm project in many a year, is back for its final season. Andor season 2 is finally out on Disney+ – and, if you haven't watched its three-episode premiere yet, you'll want to read my spoiler-free Andor season 2 review to find out why it's must-see television.

Picking up a year after Andor's first season ended, the series' final installment is split into four, trilogy-style events that cover the four years leading up to Rogue One. I've seen all 12 episodes and, a couple of minor niggles aside, I can vouch for how devastatingly epic it is.

So, transport yourself back to that famous galaxy far, far away to not only watch one of the best Disney+ shows' final chapter, but one of 2025's best TV series so far. Honestly, it's that good. – TP

You season 5 (Netflix)

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You has returned for its fifth and final season. It's been quite a wild ride for viewers who've followed Penn Badgley's Joe while he fixates on various women, leading him down a very dangerous path of murder and obsession. It's taken him to various cities, and now he's found himself back in New York City alongside new wife Kate.

He's hoping for a peaceful life with her, but this is Joe Goldberg we're talking about. You're not here to one of the best Netflix shows for a serene tale of domestic bliss, are you? No doubt it's going to go out with a bang as we say farewell to one of the creepiest characters out there.

I'm going to miss this far-fetched thriller and I mean that in the best possible way. It's been so ridiculous and over the top at times, but it's nonetheless been a fantastic bit of escapism. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Havoc (Netflix)

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ready for this week's Friday night action flick? Havoc is one of the most high-octane films Tom Hardy has ever been in, so you've got the star's assurance that you can expect a lot of fisticuffs, shootouts, and explosive action stunts in this new Netflix movie.

Written and directed by The Raid's Gareth Evans, one of April's new Netflix movies follows bruised detective Walker (Hardy) as he tries to protect a corrupt politician's (Forest Whitaker) son Charlie (Justin Cornwell), as well as his son's girlfriend Mia (Quelin Sepulveda), after a drug deal goes wrong.

While it might not be one of the best Netflix movies, Evans' signature brutal action style is on full display here with the help of Hardy – and it might not be the duo's last team up. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Babygirl (Max)

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Babygirl is the latest A24 movie to hit Max It's another divisive one, too, because, despite its 76% Rotten Tomatoes score, general audiences have only given it an average of 48%.

Nicole Kidman has definitely had a series of flops lately, with The Perfect Couple disappointing me and her Prime Video movie Holland bombing critically. I suppose you can't win them all, eh?

If Babygirl disappoints you, don't worry, as there are plenty of other great new Max movies to stream instead. Alternatively, our best Max movies guide is home to a bunch of other options. – LB

WondLa season 2 (Apple TV+)

WondLa — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

You might know Apple TV+ for hit sci-fi series like Severance – if you haven't already, make sure to read our Severance season 2 review – but did you know that it also has a growing animation offering in the genre?

Like one of the best Apple TV+ shows, Silo, the animated sci-fi series WondLa follows a young woman as she ventures out of a state-of-the-art bunker to discover a world unlike anything she ever expected.

Adapted from Tony DiTerlizzi’s 'The Search for WondLa' novels, the second season of this animated adventure show will pick up directly after season 1's cliffhanger ending. Will Eva find her home or will more discoveries set her on a new journey? – AS

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Prime Video)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr return in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera so, if you're in need of a good Amazon Original Movie, you need look no further.

Curiously, it's inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist and follows a sheriff who tails a suspected thief in an attempt to team-up with him for a robbery. It's performed decently on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 62% so, while it won't go on our best Prime Video movies list, you can expect an entertaining ride at least.

A third one might be on the way, too, with the movie's director telling the Hollywood Reporter it had "already been pitched." – LB

Flintoff (Disney+)

Flintoff | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Disney+ is on a roll with its hit documentary films, many of which make up some of the best Disney+ movies you can stream on the platform.

Its latest tells the life story of former England cricketer and TV presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, who won two Ashes series with England before turning his hand to television, which led to the life-changing and near-fatal car crash on the UK edition of Top Gear in 2022.

Alongside Flintoff and his wife Rachael, you can expect to also hear from some of the sporting icon's closest friends, including Michael Vaughan, James Corden, and Jack Whitehall in this 90-minute tell all. – AS

