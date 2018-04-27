Sky Q review

Sky has created a TV platform that finally fits with a modern home. Sky Q is the first time we've seen a television ecosystem so tuned in to the connected home. By flinging live and recorded content around the home and across your mobile devices Sky Q could be the ultimate home entertainment platform - but you have to pay for it.

Update: You can now stream Spotify through Sky Q, letting you play music and podcasts through your living room speakers very easily.

Sky Q sees the leading broadcaster in Britain enter the streaming age. Focussing on the highest quality visuals deliverable over the airwaves and across your web connection, it pushes multi-room streaming to the fore – and may well be the best TV platform a subscription can currently buy.

Whether you're in your living room watching your main television, or in your bedroom with a smartphone or iPad, you get the same Sky experience.

This isn't the first time Sky has tried the multi-room approach. Previously its multi-room package spread Sky channels throughout the house with a network of installed set-top boxes. More recently, its Sky Go app appeared on Xbox and PlayStation, meaning that you could have multi-room, through the web, without having to get a Sky engineer in.

Then there was the introduction of its contract-free streaming option Now TV. All of these are good services in their own right but they are silos - they don't connect with each other.

Sky Q is the connective tissue for its television service and it is something that has been sorely needed. Since the launch of Sky HD a decade ago, the broadcast game has significantly changed.

It now fights against a number of content providers, namely BT, but also streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Virgin. Business models at Sky are being re-evaluated because of this, and as the Sky Q platform evolves, Sky is becoming more open too – Sky Q subscribers can now also get access to a Netflix app built directly into their boxes. It's tougher than ever to sell content 'packages' - consumers are looking toward all-you-can-eat non-contract offerings, and Sky Q looks to now cater to all needs.

Sky Q is a premium offering, there's no doubt about it, but it successfully offers something unique. No one else has the same 4K library as Sky.

But what is Sky Q like to use? We've tested the system inside and out, read on for our full impressions.

Sky Q has been available since 2016. Two years in, there are several features that weren't available at launch. And we know about a few coming soon too.

Important extras you can enjoy now include advanced voice controls. Talk to the remote and you can not just ask for specific movies, or actors, but use commands to navigate the interface. It's a pretty quick way to get around Sky Q.

You can also access Spotify music streaming through your Sky Q box. Your existing Spotify account will work fine, or you can sign up for a free one, which now gives you access to a limited number of playlists you populate yourself.

Sound for your movies has improved too. Sky Q supports overhead Dolby Atmos audio in many of its Sky Cinema movies, to get you closer to the "cinema in your home" experience.

What's coming next? Netflix will be bolted onto Sky Q later this year, making it even easier to pare down the number of home ents boxes in your living room even if you're a movie streaming obsessive.

HDR is coming too. We've been waiting for this for a while, as it is already available through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Sky's own on-demand programming will soon offer it too.

Design and setup

Sky has always been a step ahead with technology, however. Sky Q is packed with cutting-edge ideas. It feels like a package that is one step ahead of what the customer wants, and Sky will want it to be that way for years to come.

Sky Q is completely connected - each box you add to the system speaks to each other so if you have recorded something on the main box downstairs, then you will be able to access it upstairs. If you are mid-watching something then the idea is you can pause (as long as it has been recorded or is being recorded), then pick up from where you left off anywhere in your home, thanks to the inclusion of an iPad app.

There are two options with Sky Q. The version we reviewed was the more premium Sky Q 2TB option but there is a 1TB box that can still take advantage of the Fluid Viewing experience, but isn't quite so advanced.

The standard Sky Q box offers 1TB of storage, the ability to record three things at once and watch a fourth, and you can also stream to one tablet. Both boxes also act as a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Sky Q premium 2TB box ups the storage, can record six things and also watch a seventh and you can stream to two tablets. You also need the higher-end box to watch 4K content.

There's no difference in size when it comes to the main boxes. They both measure 232 x 155 x 34mm, which is a considerable reduction in footprint when compared to the current HD box - which varies in size depending on the makers of the box but the biggest measures a chunky 398 x 283 x 81mm.

These main boxes are part of a bigger mesh network. The network is powered by a new Sky Hub that offers dual-band wireless 5G technology.

Creating its own mesh network means that there's no additional pressure on your normal Wi-Fi connection. In fact, it will help Wi-Fi flow better through your home as each box you add to your Sky Q setup also acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The technology behind this mesh network is being provided by AirTies. According to this company, the service allows 10 premium video streams simultaneously from multiple sources including live broadcast, recorded on PVR, OTT from the internet or from a local NAS server.