How to watch NFL 2024: free live streams and TV channels

NFL broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. warms up for the NFL 2024/25 season
(Image credit: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
Watch NFL 2024 to see if the rest of the league can deny the Kansas City Chiefs what would be an historic third consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy. Below we have all the info on how to watch NFL from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

With three Super Bowl titles in five years, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce remain the NFL's gold standard, but they can't win it every season... can they? Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers would swap all of their MVP awards for that trophy without a moment's hesitation, while Josh Allen's time surely has to come sooner or later. 

If there's a combination with the potential to be as potent as that Mahomes-Kelce partnership, it's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at the Cincinnati Bengals. They reached the title game the season before last, well ahead of schedule, and have had a long time to plot their 2024 campaign, after being wrecked by injuries. That said, the Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection isn't bad either.

Here's where to watch NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere – starting with FREE options.

How to watch NFL 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Regular season: Sept 5 – Jan 5
  • Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025

Best free streams

Can I watch NFL 2024 for free?

Yes! In some countries around the world you can watch the NFL for free.

Select NFL games are free-to-air, with English language commentary, on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, Twitch in the US, Channel 5 and My5 in the UK, and TVNZ and TVNZ Plus in New Zealand.

The most comprehensive free-to-air NFL coverage comes from 7Mate in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand, each of which both televise and live stream two games each weekend. 

Twitch live streams every Thursday Night Football in the US, and Channel 5 both televises and live streams every Monday Night Football in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch NFL 2024 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Other, non-English language NFL free streams can be found on M6 (France), ProSieben (Germany), and Azteca 7 (Mexico).

Use a VPN to watch any NFL 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual NFL free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch NFL 2024 live streams in the US

Coverage of the 2024 NFL season is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, Prime Video, NFL Network, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus and Twitch.

Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch NFL 2024 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. 

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

As mentioned above, Channel 5 and My5 will show every Monday night Football for free.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

Official NFL 2024 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

When does the 2024 NFL season start?

The 2024 regular season runs from September 5, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

It will be followed by the NFL playoffs, which are scheduled to start on January 11.

Can I watch NFL 2024 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

When is the Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl 59, will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

