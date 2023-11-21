How to watch Fargo season 5 online: stream the black comedy series from anywhere

Watch Fargo season 5 online

Watch Fargo season 5 through the FX channel or Sling TV in the US, or wait a day and stream new episodes on Hulu. Australian fans watch FREE on SBS On Demand, while UK viewers will need a Prime Video subscription. Use a VPN to watch Fargo season 5 from anywhere if you're travelling away from home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch Fargo season 5 Release date: Tuesday, November 21 TV channel: FX FREE stream: SBS on Demand (AUS) Paid streams: Sling TV (US) | Hulu (US) | FX Now (CA) | Amazon Prime (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any local stream

Fargo season 5: preview

It’s been three years since we last visited Fargo’s Midwestern milieu, and advance word suggests that it’ll be well worth the wait, with season 5 – starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh – hailed as "darkly funny" and “a return to peak form”. We can’t wait to see it, and below we explain how to watch Fargo season 5 online – and for free in some places.

Based on the Coen Brothers 1996 film, Noah Hawley’s anthology series replicates the movie’s key ingredients – ordinary individuals on the wrong side of the law, hapless criminals, Midwestern setting, and buckets of sometimes shocking black humor.

Yet each new season presents a compellingly original story told using a unique, expertly judged A-list ensemble. Billy Bob Thornton manipulated Martin Freeman into doing terrible things in the show’s first season, while Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman played the figureheads of two warring crime families set against the backdrop of 1950s Missouri.

The series’ fifth instalment – which Hawley gleefully admits leans more into the show’s comedy – will take place in Minnesota circa 2019. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) plays as the ostensibly mild-mannered "Dot" Lyon, a housewife whose dangerous past life threatens to erupt into the present after she single-handedly overpowers two armed kidnappers.

Pursued by a former rival – sheriff and preacher Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), aided by his inept son “Gator” (Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) – and drawing the attention of two North Dakota deputies (Lamorne Morris and Indira Olmstead) perplexed by the woman’s bizarre behavior, Lyon finds herself fighting to protect her family from a life she tried to leave behind.

Described by TV line as "a lean and mean, back-to-basics thrill ride packed with laughs and frights," catch every episode of the returning black comedy series with our guide below, which details how to watch Fargo season 5 online now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online in the US

How to watch Fargo season 5 online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when Fargo season 5 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Fargo season 5 from anywhere.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online in Canada

Like the US, Canadian viewers can watch Fargo season 5 on FX, beginning from Tuesday, November 21 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. As long as you’re an FX subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Canadians can also catch up with FX Now. Bear in mind, however, that you'll need an FX cable subscription to watch new episodes live or through the app. Your local provider can give you pricing options if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch Fargo season 5. If you already have an FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch the latest episodes by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to Canada.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online in the UK

Can Brits watch Fargo season 5? Yah, you betcha! Fargo season 5 will arrive on Wednesday, November 22 on Amazon Prime Video, just a day after its US release. Two episodes will be available on the date of release, with one episode a week added thereafter. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to new or eligible returning subscribers. After the promotional period has ended, an Amazon Prime subscription begins at £8.99 a month, or you can save around 15% with the annual, £95 per year option.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online in Australia

Australian viewers can stream Fargo season 5 from Wednesday, November 22 at 9.20pm AED through streaming service SBS On Demand. It’s completely FREE to use. Just enter a few basic details to create an account and you’re away! Traveling overseas? Just because you’re out of the country doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream Fargo season 5 from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Fargo season 5, episode guide